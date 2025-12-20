Forest bathing adds unique Japanese charm to this special location in Osaka.

You’ll find a lot of unique Starbucks stores in Japan, with some of the most famous being the traditional townhouse in Kyoto and the Shibuya branch in Tokyo that overlooks the scramble crossing.

However, in the city of Osaka, there’s an underrated Starbucks location that’s yet to become a tourist spot, and it’s conveniently located on the second floor of the Links Umeda shopping mall. This Starbucks stands out against the surrounding high rises like a miniature oasis in the middle of the city, almost as if nature itself is reclaiming the buildings.

With greenery covering the walls and the beautifully sloped roof of the Starbucks, this is a location that promises to whisk you away to a forest environment. Branches this beautiful are usually only reserved for the chain’s “Regional Landmark Stores“, a special category of store designed to blend into the local architecture at famous sites, but as a regular branch, this site flies under the radar as it doesn’t attract as much widespread attention.

Its low-key presence in the social media sphere is actually a godsend, as it means you won’t have to line up outside for hours or fight for a windowside seat. The calm, relaxing atmosphere is further enhanced by the “Shinrinyoku Tree” (“Forest Bathing Tree“) concept of the store, which aims to recreate the experience of shinrinyoku. Although literally translating as “forest bathing”, shinrinyoku refers to mindful time spent in forests, where you figuratively “bathe” in phytoncides – volatile organic compounds released by trees with proven health benefits, such as reducing stress hormones and boosting immune function.

▼ The open ceiling design is evocative of a tree canopy.

Original art featuring bird and tree motifs are dotted around the store, all made with locally sourced wood from Osaka.

▼ This artwork uses end materials from the manufacture of furniture, as well as driftwood from the Yodo River.

The airy store design, coupled with sunlight pouring in through the large windows, helps to enliven your spirit, particularly in the morning or during the sleepy hour of the afternoon, and the menu items will easily open your eyes as well.

▼ In this brightly lit setting, a hot latte and sausage pie taste even better than usual.

After stepping out of this Starbucks you’ll feel refreshed, relaxed, and ready to take on the day. In that sense, the effects are similar to actual shinrinyoku, and in a concrete jungle like Osaka, we’ll take that any day.

Store information

Starbucks LINKS UMEDA 2nd floor store / スターバックス LINKS UMEDA 2階店

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Kita-ku, Ofuka-cho 1-1, Links Umeda, Yodobashi Umeda Tower 2F

大阪府 大阪市北区 大深町1-1 ヨドバシ梅田タワー LINKS UMEDA 2階

Open: 7:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. (last order 22:45 p.m.)

Irregular holidays

Website

Photos©SoraNews24

