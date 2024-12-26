Bears and snakes come together for a special collection at Starbuckssss…



When 31 December ticks over to 1 January in Japan, the Year of the Snake will be upon us, and Starbucks is here to help us celebrate with an entire range of goods featuring the zodiac animal.

Thankfully, there’s nothing frightening about the snakes in the range, as the chain has found a way to make the serpent look totally adorable. So adorable, in fact, that the bearistas in the collection can even be seen happily wrapped up in the snake, giving us the reptilian crossover we never knew we needed.

▼ New Year Mug Snake (355 millilitres [12 ounces]) 2,950 yen (US$18.77)

▼ This mug lets us feel the contours of the snake as it wraps itself around the ceramic surface.



▼ New Year Mug Snake (89 millilitres) 1,850 yen

▼ This smaller version may not have the same textural effect, but it’s just as eye-catching.



▼ New Year Canister Snake (3,650 yen)

▼ The snake on this canister will protect your precious coffee beans and coffee sachets.



▼ Bearista Snake (online sales only) 3,900 yen

The cuddly Bearista plushie above measures 15 by 16 by 25.5 centimetres (5.9 by 6.3 by 10 inches), while the smaller version below measures 9 by 7.8 by 12.2 centimetres.

▼ Bearista Snake Mini (2,750 yen)



▼ The bear-and-snake friendship continues with the Reusable Cup Exclusive Drink Hole Cap Bearista Snake



▼ The cap comes as a set with a 473-millilitre Reusable Cup, for 900 yen.

▼ Rounding out the collection is the New Year Beverage Card Snake (750 yen)

With items this cute, even those born outside of the Year of the Snake will want to get their hands on the Zodiac collection. Like the new range of Starbucks winter goods, though, it’ll only be available in limited numbers, in stores and online, from 26 December.



Source, images: Press Release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!