Fire breaks out at Osaka arcade popular with foreign tourists, motorcycle in building may have made situation worse.
For anyone who loves video games, especially the pioneering classics that laid the foundation of the current industry, it’s always sad when an arcade shuts down. The latest arcade loss, though, isn’t due to a lack of interest from modern gamers who’d rather play games online or on their phones, but because of a destructive fire that broke out suddenly in Osaka.
Located just about 100 meters (328 feet) from Tsutenkaku tower in downtown Osaka, Zarigani is, or was, an arcade stuffed with all sorts of retro games.
大阪に行くと必ず寄るレトロゲーセンザリガニ 相変わらず凄い光景ですが、外国人にも人気のようです。 pic.twitter.com/FXanP1NXNv— 気分屋（ゲーメストマスコットむーちゃん応援ページ元管理人） (@kibunyagamest) June 19, 2024
In addition to standard cabinets with basic joysticks and buttons, Zarigani also had several deluxe models, including light gun games and multiple units of Sega’s After Burner with motorized tilting to replicate the movements of the on-screen fighter jet the player controls.
5月12日は #ザリガニの日 らしいので以前伺った新世界のゲーセン、ザリガニさんをどうぞ！— 小澤至論 Michinori Ozawa (@oz_shiron) May 11, 2024
格ゲーやクラシックなゲームはもちろん、ガンシューではバーチャコップ1〜3が勢揃い！？アフターバーナーのDXタイプなんて何故か3台も！？ちょっと凄さの次元が違いましたよ！ pic.twitter.com/AYLrYhmsy6
In recent years, Zarigani had even managed to get itself included on the itinerary for tours for inbound foreign travelers interested in getting a peek at Japanese arcade culture (or who just wanted to play some fun games).
🌏世界中からご来店— 🇯🇵🦞レトロゲーセン ザリガニ🦞🇯🇵 (@RETROZARIGANI) May 4, 2024
東南アジア ヨーロッパ アメリカ🇺🇸など
本当にいろいろな国から遊びに来てくれています🇯🇵 外国人さんのツアーコースにも入ってるみたいでさらに増えてます😁日本のレトロゲームの人気て凄いんだなと日々実感中です🕹️0.1%の文句言う人は無視して99.9%のええ人に支えられておりま（笑 pic.twitter.com/SKJY6yjZeu
Sadly, in the late afternoon of January 21, shortly before 5 p.m., firefighters received a call that a fire had broken out on the street where Zarigani is located, and the arcade’s stairwell was where the flames originated.
【火事情報】大阪府大阪市浪速区恵美須東 #大阪環状線 新今宮駅東側 ジャンジャン横丁 通天閣本通商店街付近から激しい黒煙あがる火災1月21日 #大阪 #新世界 #通天閣 #火災 : 事件災害速報ニュース https://t.co/StKag1Lg7e #大阪市 #MBS ゲームセンター ザリガニ付近階段 火事消防車サイレン場所火元 pic.twitter.com/hkc4LwQPIg— 災害火災画像速報ニュース2 (@Gt8VUlzRG7buafO) January 21, 2025
A total of 42 fire engines were dispatched to battle the blaze, which was largely contained within two hours but not completely out until later that night. Thankfully, there were no customers in the arcade at the time, and aside from one Zarigani employee, a man in his 30s who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, no one seems to have been harmed. The arcade’s building itself, though, as well as a pair of nearby structures, were severely damaged.
昨日大阪のゲームセンターザリガニさんで起きた火災は、倉庫として使われていた場所に置いていたバイクが火元の可能性とのこと、、火の勢い的にもしかしたらガソリンタンクにガソリンが入っていて引火したのかもしれませんね、、 pic.twitter.com/Y6hnYNvNXI— メディアマックスゲームス (@mediamax_games) January 22, 2025
A fire starting in a building filled with old arcade machines might have one assuming that a wiring issue or other electrical malfunction is to blame. Fire officials are still investigating the incident and are yet to make a final report as to the initial cause, but the situation seems to have been worsened by the fact that a motorcycle (as in an actual motor vehicle with a gas tank, not a replica used for racing games) was being stored inside the arcade. A worker in a nearby restaurant said that they heard “a sound like an explosion” before seeing flames coming from the building, which could have been the sound of the motorcycle’s fuel igniting.
今日は移動中に近くを通ったので— アサカワケーイチ (@keiichi_asakawa) January 22, 2025
レトロゲーセン「ザリガニ」へ。
規制線が張られてたので遠目から。
筐体は確認できるも火災後ですし
やはりアウトっぽい感じか。
#大阪 #ゲーセン #ザリガニ pic.twitter.com/dKJiB6BpEn
Zarigani’s management has yet to make any statement regarding the extent of the damage to its machines, or whether or not it will be able to reopen in the same location, will need to relocate, or will be forced to shut down permanently. Judging from the photos of the fire’s aftermath, though, it looks like the current location is going to be shut down for the foreseeable future.
Source: NHK News Web, YTV, Hachima Kiko
Top image: Pakutaso
