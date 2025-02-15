

Taxi company makes the dream of being chauffeured around by a Heian-era aristocrat a reality.

Don’t you sometimes feel that travel can be so mundane? Have you ever considered adding a little bit of nobility to spice up an otherwise ordinary journey? Sanwa Kotsu, the creators of such novelty taxi rides as the fencing taxi driver and the ninja taxi driver, certainly seem to think so with their latest offering to their collection of themed services: the kuge taxi driver.

The kuge were a Japanese aristocratic class that served the emperor and imperial family in the Heian period (794-1185), and were heavily involved in developing the court culture, from poetry to the tea ceremony. So, with such a noble personage at your service, you might just feel like an emperor yourself.

Being highly instrumental in the development of Japanese culture, don’t be surprised if they stop part way to burst into dance or compose a haiku (not while actually driving, of course).

▼ Some of the features of the kuge driver service

There’s no concern to be had over safety. Each ride includes a pre-trip safety check, and the kuge driver ensures a journey full of grace and politeness.

Naturally, your kuge driver will be dressed in full traditional attire, complete with the classic kanmuri headwear worn by members of the class.

However, this time-traveling driver has developed a peculiar quirk. Rather than a standard shaku (a ceremonial wooden baton), he has developed an affection for holding a wooden rice spoon.

You may wonder if Heian nobles will be able to understand contemporary languages, but there’s little need to worry. These kuge drivers have mastered modern Japanese, although their English ability remains untested.

Launched on January 23, 2025, this unique service is available by reservation only, through a dedicated booking website. So, you’ll be out of luck if you were thinking about trying to flag one down.

▼ Try as you might, the kuge only source their customers from the Internet. How modern!

That’s not to say that there aren’t lucky taxis to be found in Japan, so keep your eyes peeled.

The service is limited to the Hachioji area in Tokyo and the ride costs the standard taxi fee plus an additional service fee of 5,500 yen (US$35.80). If you want photos for social media, the driver is happy to coordinate with you for free.

Whether you’re hoping to share fun memories with friends and family, or are in love with elegant aesthetics or simply think regular taxis are too boring, a kuge taxi ride is bound to be an unforgettable experience.

