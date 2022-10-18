Sadako Taxis are a terrifying alternative to Tokyo’s train and subway networks.

Taxis in Japan have some unique quirks. The rear-side passenger door opens and closes on its own, for example, and you’ll almost always find lace doilies on the parcel shelf underneath the rear window.

But this month, Tokyo is getting perhaps the most Japanese taxis ever, since they come with a special J-horror movie ghost girl.

And not just any J-horror ghost, but the one and only Sadako, from The Ring. To celebrate Sadako’s return to movie theaters in the upcoming Sadako DX, she’s partnering with Japanese taxi-hailing app S.Ride, which will be operating 50 Sadako Taxis starting October 24. Thankfully, taking a ride in a Sadako Taxi is an entirely optional method of transportation, as you have to specify that you want one instead of a regular, non-haunted cab when you request a pickup.

If you do ask for a Sadako Taxi, you’ll spot her not only on the car’s outward facing digital signage…

…but also terrifyingly coming through the cab’s backseat monitor if you’re brave/foolish enough to use collaboration’s AR feature.

Sadako also appears in a special safety video…

…and shows a more festive side in a special Happy Halloween window greeting on some cabs on October 30 and 31.

She also appears on your phone after you make your pickup request, with a message saying “I think she’s coming,” to keep you company while you wait.

“Please enjoy the new-sensation taxi in which you can experience the world of Sadoko[‘s movies] before and during your ride,” S.Ride cheerfully says, with the nightmares to come after your ride an unstated bonus.

The Sadato Taxis will be in operation in Tokyo from October 24 to November 16.

Source, images: PR Times

