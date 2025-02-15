Chain’s 2,000th store brings things full circle for the green mermaid in Japan.



On 2 August 1996, Starbucks opened its very first branch outside of the U.S., setting up shop in Japan, in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

In the nearly thirty years since, the chain has grown to include branches in every prefecture of the country, and now it’s bringing things full circle by opening its 2,000th Japanese store… back in Ginza. Called Starbucks Teavana Store Ginza Marronnier Street, this 2,000th store will deliver a wider variety of tea experiences to the public when it opens on 17 February.

It will be located on the first basement floor of Starbucks’ Ginza Marronnier Street branch, which currently takes up the first and second floors of the building. With the Teavana opening, the three floors will collectively be known as “Starbucks Ginza House“, where you can enjoy products that offer a Starbucks experience unique to Ginza.

In the Starbucks Reserve on the first and second floors, you’ll find rare coffees selected from all over the world, as well as the Princi bakery, which serves up Milanese-style breads and baked goods. The interior of the new Teavana store expresses the “glamour of tea” with a reverence for Japanese tea culture, complete with a bar-style counter and stone mill so you can enjoy the aroma of green tea as it’s freshly ground in front of you.

Starbucks says this location will serve as the starting point for developing and expanding rich tea experiences and products to Teavana stores across the country. In addition to a wide variety of coffee, food and tea products, Ginza House will also offer five signature products, marked “Ginza”, which are only available at this location.

▼ The Ginza Double Tall Caramel Macchiato (884 yen [US$5.79] for takeout, 900 yen for dine-in)

Available at the Roastery, this macchiato combines vanilla-flavoured syrup and steamed milk with smooth, foamed milk, a double shot of espresso and a delicious caramel sauce topping. A special feature of this drink is you can choose your preferred beans for the espresso, so the price will vary, depending on your selection.

▼ The Ginza Cornetti Boccone Matcha (530 yen for takeout, 540 yen for dine-in)

This sweet treat is designed to give you perfect bites of flavour every time, with the crunchiness of the buttery pastry melding beautifully with the moist, bittersweet matcha cream filling.

▼ The Ginza Stone Ground Matcha Tea Latte (available hot or iced, in a Tall size only; 1,080 yen for takeout, 1,100 yen dine-in)

This tea latte combines stone-ground Uji matcha with milk and wasanbon (refined Japanese sugar). This style of sugar helps to bring out the rich aroma of matcha, adding a mellow, elegant sweetness akin to traditional Japanese confectionery.

▼ The Ginza Stone Ground Matcha Frappuccino (Tall size only; 1,178 yen for takeout, 1,200 yen for dine-in)

This Frappuccino combines stone-ground Uji matcha and milk, with the two components blending together for an irresistibly smooth texture and rich flavor.

▼ The Ginza Stone Ground Matcha Mousse Tea & Strawberry (Tall size only; 1,453 takeout, 1,480 yen for dine-in)

This drink also features Uji matcha, but only a limited number are available each day as the matcha is freshly ground in-store. Containing layers of sweet and sour strawberry sauce, fresh cream, and white chocolate syrup in the base, you can enjoy different strengths of fruity, creamy matcha flavour as you stir the components together, making for a very decadent drink.

With Ginza’s reputation as a fancy district, home to many Japanese retailers specialising in traditional Japanese products, these drinks will fit right in to the neighbourhood’s high-end aesthetic. So if you’re looking for a classy Starbucks experience, Ginza House is where it’s at, and you’ll find some Princi-exclusive sakura sweets at the bakery for a limited time as well.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!