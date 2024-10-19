We treat ourselves to all-we-can-drink tears and sweat.

Long-time readers of our site are probably familiar with an ongoing series in which our reporters ask taxi drivers to recommend places to eat in various places around Japan and even the world. However, this time, rather than fine eating our reporter P.K. Sanjun will be treated to chills and jump scares from the Urban Legend Taxi (Toshi Densetsu Taxi).

Horror taxis are not new in Japan, but a few things make this one unique. For starters, it’s a part of the taxi dispatch service S.RIDE, which is operated by Sony Group. As a result, the interior is decked out with Sony AV gear, like displays, speakers, and earphones, ensuring some high-fidelity sights and sounds. It was also designed with the help of the horror event masters at Obaken.

▼ P.K. has a long history with Obaken, having attended their zombie camp about a decade ago.

P.K. was invited to Sony headquarters in Shinagawa, Tokyo where he was greeted by a Sony rep and the founder of Obaken, who also goes by the name of Obaken, both standing in front of the Toyota Alphard of terror.

The actual Urban Legend Taxi experience, takes about an hour and also involves times when you get out of the taxi and go places on foot. However, this was just a special preview that let P.K. get a feel for the in-cab parts. He didn’t mind though, since he has a low tolerance for horror stuff and wouldn’t need anywhere near the full tour to get the crap scared out of him.

The normally spacious Alphard took on a more claustrophobic vibe with the dark red lighting and windows blacked out.

Each passenger seat is equipped with a Sony display and there are even cupholders, though we wouldn’t recommend bringing spillable drinks on this ride.

In the actual experience the taxi drives to the locale of an urban legend while you watch it being featured in a fictional TV program. The beauty of this is that most Japanese TV shows have low production values, so it’s really easy to make a very realistic-looking one.

P.K. was just watching this in a parked cab in the middle of the afternoon but was already getting creeped out just by the TV segment.

▼ P.K. freaking out while trying not to look too freaked out

The highlight was the Sony Spatial Reality displays that allow images to appear in 3D without having to wear special glasses. This gives the video an even more unsettling feel and the opportunity for things to literally jump out at the viewer.

▼ We won’t spoil the story, but you can expect something along these lines.

P.K. was extremely impressed by the 3D display. Sure, he hated every second of it but he was impressed nonetheless.

The Urban Legend Taxi will run from 21 October to 17 November and pick up victims in groups of two from Tokyo Station by reservation. The experience is also available in English and Chinese, so even guests to Japan can join in the fun. Prices vary by date/time and language, and reservations can be made through the official website here.

Just don’t ask them for advice on where to eat. These taxis are not to be trusted.

Event information

Urban Legend Taxi / 都市伝説タクシー

Pick Up & Drop Off: Tokyo Station / 東京駅

Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi 1 Chome

東京都千代田区丸の内1丁目

Open: 21 October to 17 November

Hours: 7:30 am to 6:30 am then next day

Duration: About 60 minutes

Number of Passengers: Up to 2

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

Other images: Press release, Urban Legend Taxi official website

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]