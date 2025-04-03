Kyoto-born ambassador gives new meaning to soft diplomacy.

Diplomacy comes in many forms, and the Japanese ambassador to the U.K., Hiroshi Suzuki, is a master at soft diplomacy. The 63-year-old Kyoto-born diplomat took up his post in September and immediately hit the ground running, becoming involved in a number of events to further Japan-U.K. relations, and posting photos online with cheery messages.

▼ This highlight reel of his first four months in the role says it all.

🇬🇧 is GREAT!!👍

Highlights of my first 4 months☺️👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/oaxmCfQHLO — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 6, 2025

From singing the national anthem of Wales, in Welsh, to dancing in front of the Christmas tree and downing pints at the pub, Suzuki is clearly a fan of the U.K., and now people across the world have fallen in love with him too. His posts on Twitter have captured the hearts of thousands online, with U.K. news site The Telegraph calling him the “Paddington Bear of ambassadors” for his down-to-earth humour and charm.

While some people in positions of power might take offence at being likened to a fictional bear, Suzuki responded with characteristic humour, proving why he’s become so likeable.

Happy to be dubbed the Paddington Bear🧸of ambassadors by the Telegraph 😄

I took Paddington on a journey to 🇯🇵！ pic.twitter.com/F70eT27Dyt — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 22, 2025

Suzuki was more than happy to lean into the Paddington Bear connection, taking a soft plushie of the bear with him on a return trip to Japan.

▼ He introduced Paddington to “Japanese fish and chips” (which in this photo is “aji fry” or fried horse mackerel)….

Found the Japanese fish and chips ! Looks delicious !! pic.twitter.com/lT3OnETKOy — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 22, 2025

▼ …took him to Kappabashi to shop for Japanese knives…

Wow ! Which one to buy ?Amazing Kappa Bashi Dogu Gai !! pic.twitter.com/ZtJF1LrtOn — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 22, 2025

▼ …travelled with him on a Shinkansen bullet train to Nagoya…

Paddington enjoyed riding on Shinkansen (bulletin train) 🚅to Nagoya ! pic.twitter.com/QnzJ6Y03O9 — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 23, 2025

▼ …and introduced him to some other cuddly companions, namely Totoro and the Catbus from Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro.

Totoro welcomed Paddington💕! Enjoyed a ride on the Catbus🙀‼️ pic.twitter.com/JNuhqXleZF — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 23, 2025

Needless to say, people online have had their hearts warmed by the ambassador’s posts, leaving comments like:

“Your posts are like warm sunshine, sir!”

“This is such a nice break from the rest of Twitter.”

“Paddington is having the greatest journey.”

“Ambassador for the world. We love you!”

“You are making me want to visit Japan now, job done!”

“Every ambassador should be like this!! Embrace the madness.”

News of Suzuki’s bear connection has seemingly spread beyond social media circles and into parliament, with the Speaker of the House of Commons recently presenting him with a teddy bear wearing the Speaker’s robe.

Honoured to meet the Speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP @CommonsSpeaker @LindsayHoyle_MP.

Enjoyed fruitful discussions on strengthening 🇯🇵🇬🇧 partnership. Happy to be gifted a lovely teddy bear wearing the Speaker’s robe! 🧸

©House of Commons pic.twitter.com/FP5c073c2h — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 26, 2025

As for Paddington, the last we saw of him he was still in Japan, enjoying an extended stay there with Suzuki’s wife, who’s been spoiling him with marmalade sandwiches.

My wife made marmalade sandwich 🥪 for Paddington! They are still enjoying their stay in 🇯🇵 !! pic.twitter.com/TDpGFa2kez — Hiroshi Suzuki (@AmbJapanUK) March 29, 2025

This doesn’t seem to be the end of the journey yet for these two adorable characters, so be sure to check out the ambassador’s official Twitter account to keep up-to-date with their blossoming friendship. Who knows where they’ll end up next!

Source: Twitter/@AmbJapanUK,

Featured image: Twitter/@AmbJapanUK

