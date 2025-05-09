Now you’ll see it or soon you won’t.

I’ve always admired magic as a skill that combines both physical and mental prowess in equal measure. They always come up with new tricks to the point where whenever I think I’ve seen it all, someone makes a card my buddy signed suddenly appear under another person’s pint of beer.

There are sure to be some even more startling surprises at this year’s Japan National Championship of Magic, which will be held at Theater Daikanyama in Shibuya, Tokyo, on 24 and 25 May. Hosted by the Magic Academy of Tokyo, this competition will bring the best in prestidigitation from all over Japan and beyond to crown the top talent in both close-up and stage magic acts.

On 24 May, the close-up magic division will be held, in which eight finalists determined through grueling preliminary rounds will face off to see who has the fastest fingers and most persuasive power of suggestion.

From this group, Jonio, Nobuyuki Nojima, Ibuki, Gotaishi, and Tomo have all been selected to represent Japan at the 2025 FISM World Championship of Magic, also known as the Olympics of Magic, next July. They’ll be stiff competition but will have to outperform unique up-and-comers like Moro Yamada and Ikuhiro as well as Santa, who specializes in toy magic.

▼ Although Santa likes to use toys, he’s no slouch with a deck of cards either

The stage magic division, held the next day, also brings together eight finalists crafting elaborate, large-scale shows. A member of Team Japan at the 2025 FISM World Championship of Magic, Wanabe Ko, will also put his skills to the test here against a diverse group of illusionists.

▼ Wanabe Ko doing a stage trick like levitating a table up close makes it even more impressive.

With Mill hailing from Thailand and Read Chang coming over from Korea, calling this the “Japan National Championship” is actually an understatement. They’ll be going up against two especially magical wunderkinds as well, 15-year-old Hayate Ogawa and 14-year-old Tigger, along with Yukinaga Fukumuro and Sho Arai to round out the bracket.

▼ Here’s Read Chang doing an impressive performance in his home of Korea

In order to win the top prizes of one million yen (US$7,000) and title of National Champion, these contestants will be judged by some of the top magicians in the country, including the first and only Japanese FISM World Championship of Magic close-up winner Shoot Ogawa and World Championship third-place performer in the Manipulation category Yuki Iwane.

▼ Shoot Ogawa even wowed Penn & Teller on their own show.

In addition to the championships, the Magic Academy Awards will also be given out to professionals who have contributed the most to magic in Japan over the past year. With so much talent under one roof, it’s sure to be an event packed with sights that defy logic.

If you happen to be in Tokyo that weekend, be sure to check it out and don’t hesitate or it will vanish right before your eyes.

Event information

Japan National Championship of Magic 2025

Theater Daikanyama

シアター代官山

Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Ebisunishi 2-12-12

東京都渋谷区恵比寿西２丁目１２－１２

24 & 25 May, 2025

Doors Open: 2:30 p.m.

Competition Starts: 3 p.m.

Admission: General – 7,500 yen, VIP – 10,000 yen

(Tickets are for both days only, Magic Academy of Tokyo members get discounts)

Ticket Purchase Website

Images: © Magic Academy of Tokyo

