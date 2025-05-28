They demanded satisfaction but got busted instead.

Japanese history is full of dueling, both real and legendary, and the image of two samurai squaring off in a moonlit field is so iconic you probably already have your favorite scene from cinema, anime, or video games in your head just reading this. However, as was the case in most countries, these kinds of arranged fights for honor fell out of fashion and were ultimately outlawed.

But unlike other countries, arrests for dueling still seem to pop up every once in a while in Japan, such as on 26 May when two women ages 19 and 16 were busted for the age-old practice of trying to hurt each other for the sake of their honor.

The incident happened on 7 April when one woman summoned the other, who was in a rival gang, to a one-on-one fistfight in a plaza in Omiya Ward, Saitama City via social media. When they arrived at the square and engaged in their battle for honor between 8:35 and 9 p.m. a witness called police, who arrived on the scene and picked up the combatants. They have both admitted to the charges of dueling against them.

You might be wondering why they were arrested for dueling and not just the regular modern things like assault and disturbing the peace. First, dueling is defined as a fight that is prearranged at a certain time and place, but not sanctioned as a sport like boxing, judo, etc. To put it another way, everyone in X-Men vs. Street Fighter appears to be committing the crime of dueling but everyone in Tekken is not because that’s been sanctioned as the Mishima Zaibatsu’s King of Iron First Tournament, despite the occasional use of swords, missiles, and exploding robot heads.

▼ This move is legal in regard dueling charges, but weapons charges are another matter.

Because of this, police can get certain advantages out of the technicalities of the crime. Mainly, charges of dueling can not only be applied to the combatants but also to anyone else involved in organizing the fight. This can also be used as one of many charges allowing for rearrests. For example, these women are currently being held on dueling charges for up to a maximum of 23 days, but if police wish to hold them longer, they can rearrest them for the assault after those 23 days and then other charges after that to extend their time in custody even longer.

Readers of the news online expressed concern that we still have to deal with dueling in 2025, but some felt that it wasn’t so bad for people to settle their differences this way as long as it was done fairly and not involving any innocent bystanders.

“It looks like dueling lives on in Saitama.”

“So, who won?”

“Who even duels anymore?”

“If they like doing that so much, then go be a pro fighter. It’s good money.”

“News like this makes me worry about the future of Japan.”

“That sounds hot.”

“Those girls are more manly than most men these days.”

“If it’s one-on-one and not someone getting ganged up on. I think it should be OK.”

Even if people are resorting to violence in an organized and fair way, fighting in the streets is generally not a good look for society. I don’t know why people don’t settle their differences with dance or rap battles like they did when I was these women’s age. At least, that’s what people did in the popular movies of that time.

Source: Saitama Shimbun, Hachima Kiko

Featured image: Pakutaso

