When you’re a fan of Studio Ghibli, any chance to enhance your wardrobe with a splash of anime magic from the films is one worth taking. However, there are times when a more subtle dash of Ghibli is needed, and for those occasions we have the My Neighbour Totoro Scrunchie and Ribbon Set.

Perfect for days out or even workdays at the office, the set is available in two designs, starting with the Amadaidai (Sweet Bitter Orange).

Ideal for summer, the citrus design will add a burst of colour to your outfit, with small Totoros and tiny Soot Sprites acting as subtle nods to the movie.

▼ You can wear the scrunchie on its own…

▼ … or together with the ribbon for a more elegant look.

▼ The ribbon can also be used to dress up plain bags, giving them an eye-catching splash of colour.

▼ The second design is Ai Hanabi (Indigo Fireworks).

Like the first set, the scrunchie and ribbon can be used as hair accessories…

▼ … or switched up to coordinate your look.

This is another design that’s perfect for summer, a time when fireworks displays are typically held up and down the country, with cute details showing Soot Sprites at the centre of the firework bursts, and small Totoros running through the design, with one even holding a forest leaf.



The scrunchie measures 10 centimetres (3.9 inches) in diameter while the scarf measures 6 x 70 centimetres. The two are sold in a set for 1,980 yen (US$13.88) but will be relatively hard to get, as they can be purchased at the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (links below) but not at all of the chain’s bricks-and-mortar stores in Japan. They will be available at some Donguri Kyowakoku stores overseas, which is good news if you’re in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China or South Korea.

