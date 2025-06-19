Honestly some pretty clever visual trickery going on in ad for video game that knows exactly what it is.

This was, in hindsight, inevitable. Considering it’s been a few years since 3-D video billboard ads started getting major attention in Japan, you could even say it’s surprising that it didn’t happen sooner.

Yes, there is now a giant 3-D video billboard in Japan with giant 3-D anime boobs.

“With the goal of making the sexiest outdoor advertisement in the world, we currently have 3-D advertisements with a big Eustia in [Tokyo’s] Ikebukuro, Shibuya, [and] Akihabara, and in Osaka!” trumpets the official Japanese Twitter account of Brown Dust II. The mobile/PC video game, developed by South Korea’s Neowiz and published in Japan by Gameon, bills itself as a tactical RPG that’s mune ippai, a Japanese phrase that means “filled with emotion,” but which can also translate literally as “full of breasts,” which isn’t an at all inaccurate description of the game’s aesthetic sensibilities.

Setting aside the titillation factor, the ad’s design is pretty clever. It actually consists of a pair of screens, each with a faux bezel. The light-blue frames are actually part of the video image, but because they look like actual physical borders, when the character Eustia sticks her hands, feet, or, chest outside of them, and a simulated “shadow” darkens the corresponding part of the frames, it looks like she’s actually extending herself out into the 3-D space of the real world.

▼ Preview video for Brown Dust II’s newest in-game event, which is very much in the spirit of the game’s 3-D billboard ad

Brown Dust II makes no attempt to hide what kind of game it is, and the video has been getting appreciative comments from fans since it was posted, with some who live outside of the Tokyo and Osaka areas pining for the giant Eustia to make her way to their towns too. For now, though, it’s just going to be those two cities, with Osaka’s 3-D ad found in the Dotombori neighborhood’s Tsutaya Ebisubashi building…

…and Akihabara’s giant Eustia appearing on the Onoden building.

The ads are scheduled to run through June 29, and the Brown Dust II account says they play roughly every 15 minutes, in case you happen to spot a lot of guys standing around and looking up at the screens with especially expectant looks on their faces.

Source: Twitter/@BROWNDUST2_JP via Otakomu

Top image: Pakutaso (edited by SoraNews24)

Insert images: Twitter/@BROWNDUST2_JP

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!