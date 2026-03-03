Sakura is usually associated with the colour pink, so why is this collection so blue?

As we enter meteorological spring in Japan, the blossoming of the sakura trees is now only a few weeks away. However, at Starbucks the season has already begun, with a pink-hued range of drinkware released in February. Now, a second series is about to arrive at Starbucks, and this time the theme is “Sakura Twinkle Gently“, which is designed to conjure up images of cherry blossoms dancing against a blue sky.

▼ The new collection will be available online from 8 p.m. on 3 March, and in stores around Japan from 4 March.

While “airy blue” is definitely the hue du jour, there are splashes of pink to be found in the collection. There are plenty of silvery, sparkly details too, including a shoulder bag for hanami picnics and a rhinestone tumbler with an eye-watering price tag.

So let’s take a closer look at everything in the range, starting with some of the larger bottles and tumblers.

▼ Three-way Stainless Steel Tumbler Stanley Shiny Airy Blue Gradient 414 millilitres (14 ounces) 5,200 yen (US$33.13)

▼ Stainless Steel To Go Bottle Airy Blue 473 millilitres (5,550 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Glitter Airy Blue 444 millilitres (4,950 yen)

▼ Glass Tumbler Airy Blue 473 millilitres (3,500 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Stanley Shiny Airy Blue Gradient 473 millilitres (5,700 yen)

The muted blue tones have a noticeable calming effect, conjuring up quiet, contemplative moments with the blooms.

▼ Strap Cup Shape Stainless Steel Bottle Airy Blue 355 millilitres (5,000 yen)

There are a number of lighter, creamier options that also suit the mood of the collection.

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Shell White 355 millilitres (4,750 yen)

▼ Mug Medal Airy Blue 355 millilitres (2,850 yen)

The following two items are only available online.

▼ Heat Resistant Glass Mug Lustre (3,400 yen)

▼ Double Wall Heat Resistant Glass Cup 355 millilitres (3,650 yen)

If you’re of the mind that pink ought to be the star colour of any sakura series, then there is one tumbler that fits the brief, despite being called “White” in its description.

▼ Tumbler White 473 millilitres (2,450 yen)

If you want to look and feel fancy, then the next three items have the classy vibe you’re looking for.

▼ Stainless Steel Mug with Lid 355 millilitres (4,000 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Tumbler Rhinestone Airy Blue 473 millilitres (19,500 yen)

▼ Bottle Shoulder Bag Metallic Pink (2,950 yen)

▼ You’ll definitely turn heads at any hanami flower-viewing picnic with a dedicated bag for your tumbler.

If you prefer to view the blossoms at home, then this sakura-shaped coaster will do the trick.

▼ Coaster Airy Blue (2,000 yen)

And if you’d like to share your love of sakura with a friend, this sparkly mini cup gift, which comes with a drink ticket, will put a smile on their face.

▼ Starbucks Mini Cup Gift in Airy Blue with drink ticket (1,150 yen)

It’s a bold move for Starbucks to step out with a blue-themed range for sakura season, when pink is ordinarily associated with the blooms. With last month’s pink range debuting alongside a pink Frappuccino, we’re now curious to see what colour Frappuccino will be unveiled with the Twinkle Gently collection.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!