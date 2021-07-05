Japan finally gets its own jaw-dropping billboard in Tokyo.

Big companies looking for advertising space with maximum impact on the streets of Tokyo might have Shibuya’s scramble crossing at the top of their list, but now there’s a new location vying for everyone’s attention, located in neighbouring Shinjuku.

Called Cross Shinjuku Vision, the new ad space towers over pedestrians right outside Shinjuku Station, which is known for being the busiest train station in the world. The screen here covers an area of 154.7 square metres (1,665 square feet) and sits at the top of the newly constructed Cross Shinjuku building, covering three floors of the landmark at the east exit of the station.

Google Maps shows the location before the building was built – Cross Shinjuku now stands where the yellow boards are in the image below.

Boasting the latest 4K image quality and speakers with high-quality sound, the new screen provides the most beautiful images you’ve ever seen, and to demonstrate that they’ve been pre-airing a special feature of the new service from 1 July, which stars a giant, lifelike calico cat.

▼ Behold Shinjuku’s largest furry new resident

No, you’re not seeing things — that’s a giant 3-D cat meowing as it moves back and forth, looking down at pedestrians as if it might jump on them at any moment. The video is equal parts cute and terrifying — especially when the curious feline makes direct eye contact with you — but there’s no denying this is an image unlike any Tokyo has ever seen.

This type of new advertising previously went viral online when it was seen in China:

And South Korea:

Now Japan is finally joining the trend for curved LED digital signage, which adds greater depth to visuals to create the mesmerising 3-D effect, without the need for 3-D glasses to view the spectacle. The giant cat, developed by Microad Digital Signage and Yunika in conjunction with Cross Space, is set to have its grand debut on 12 July, when it will appear as if waking in the morning at the opening of the ad loop at 7 a.m., and falling asleep at the end of the day before the signage turns off at 1:00 a.m.

During the day, the cat will appear periodically between ads, so if you’re lucky you’ll be able to catch sight of it, and you don’t have to be in Japan to see it either, thanks to this livestream of the building on Cross Space’s official YouTube channel.

As previously mentioned, the cat will be appearing regularly throughout the day from 12 July so be sure to keep an eye on that livestream! Now that we’ve seen a giant calico cat in Shinjuku, and a black cat dispensing gifts at the station, who knows what we’ll see next in the area!

Information

Cross Shinjuku Vision / クロス新宿ビジョン

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-23-18

東京都新宿区新宿３丁目２３−１８

Screening: Periodically from 7:00 a.m.-1:00 a.m. (sound is turned off at 11:00 p.m.)

Website

Source: Twitter/@cross_s_vision

Featured image: Twitter/@cross_s_vision

