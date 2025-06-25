Oh my gawd, that’s Aaron Wolf’s music!

I admit that I only watch the Olympics very intermittently because a lot of the sport and athletes just don’t catch my eye. That’s not meant to demean their abilities and accomplishments, which are outstanding, but I’ve always been a sucker for sports with a little pizzazz mixed in.

One charismatic Olympian I did find myself watching was Aaron Wolf, a judo-ka who represented the Japan national team in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics. Having won at least one gold in each of the Asian Games, Asian Judo Championship, Judo World Masters, International Judo Federation Grand Prix and Grand Slam, World Judo Championships, and Olympics, he’s the kind of guy who makes you want to see what he’ll do next.

▼ A highlight reel of Wolf’s judo, but there’re a lot of highlights so it’s eight minutes long

And he certainly got people’s attention on 23 June, when he held a surprise press conference to announce both his retirement from judo and new career as a professional wrestler with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In doing so he will be the first Japanese Olympic gold medalist to become a pro-wrestler.

Wolf said that he had already achieved everything he set out to do in judo and had wanted to try professional wrestling since his student days. He added that he didn’t follow the path of fellow Japanese judoka gold-medalists Hidehiko Yoshida and Satoshi Ishii into mixed martial arts because he wasn’t really interested in it as much.

“Whether or not I like something is the most important thing if I’m going to do it,” Wolf said, “I wouldn’t want to do something I didn’t like.” As for what he likes about it, he said, “I think pro-wrestling is about showing everything about how you live, inside and outside of the ring. And I believe that pro-wrestling can let me express myself as Aaron Wolf.”

▼ Wolf shaking hands with New Japan Pro-Wrestling star and executive, Hiroshi Tanahashi

When asked what kind of wrestler he’ll be, Wolf said it hasn’t been decided yet, adding, “Right now I’ve only just started training as a pro-wrestler, so I want to build a solid foundation first and then think about what kind of wrestler I want to be. Of course, I’ve seen wrestlers who have touched the hearts of many people, including myself, so deep down I’d like to follow that path, but first I need a foundation for myself. I feel I need to work on the aspects of myself that don’t have to do with being a judoka.”

In a subsequent interview, Wolf said that he was contacted by a pro-wrestling organization outside of Japan after the Paris Olympics. But after seeking the advice of his friend, wrestler Kazuchika Okada, he was told that New Japan Pro-Wrestling would be the best place for him to learn the ropes from the ground up.

Online reactions have been very enthusiastic, with many wishing the celebrated judoka well in his next venture and some craving details like moves and names. Though, the guy was literally born with a perfect wrestling name so I doubt he’ll change it.

“Does he already have a ring name? What about a special move?”

“Pro-wrestling just got a lot better.”

“I think it’s great Wolf is following his heart and doing new things.”

“This is the most exciting thing since Tetsuya Naito was around.”

“He has the humor, intelligence, and charisma to make it work.”

“I got an autograph from judoka Aaron Wolf and he was really nice. Now, I want to get an autograph from pro-wrestler Aaron Wolf.”

As for comments from other pro-wrestlers, Great-O-Khan has come out saying that he respects Wolf as a judoka, but if he doesn’t begin his wrestling career with a shaved head and black trunks as all rookies, known as “young lions” in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, are supposed to do, he will revile him as a wrestler.

Judging by the reaction from fans online it might be hard to keep Wolf relegated to the young lion position for long, and perhaps trying to balance the level of fame that he’s entering New Japan Pro-Wrestling with could make a good character arc for him too. We’ll just have to wait and see when Aaron Wolf makes his debut at next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 20, Japan’s version of WrestleMania.

