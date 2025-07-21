Over 1,000 pages of free manga goodness.

When it comes to seinen manga, which is aimed at an adult audience, the premier magazine has long been the ironically titled Young Magazine. Famous for publishing legendary series like Akira and Ghost in the Shell, it has long featured stories with complex morality and unflinching depictions of violence and sexuality.

Young Magazine has become quite the adult itself, now celebrating its 45th anniversary, and in honor of this, it will release a free special edition issue in the USA only. These magazines will only be available at the Kinokuniya booth at the Anime NYC convention from 21 to 24 August and from all 17 Kinokuniya bookstores stores across the US from 21 August to 10 November, or while supplies last.

This beefy, 1,044-page issue of Young Magazine will contain 20 stories, including 16 new titles carefully selected from a field of over 100 manga creators to best represent the magazine’s theme of boundary-pushing and rich world-building.

During the distribution period, American readers will be able to vote for their favorites on Young Magazine‘s official website and Twitter account. The title that receives the most votes will be added as an ongoing series to the K Manga app. Limited edition prizes will also be given to lucky readers who post more about the manga they’re voting for.

In addition, there will be four titles by well-established manga creators. Shuzo Oshimi, known for works such as Blood on the Tracks, looks set to explore his relationship with Bob Dylan further in a autobiographical manga called Me and Bob Dylan (and My Father).

Horror writer Masaaki Nakayama , whose resume includes Fuan no Tane, will return from a mysterious hiatus with a new story, The Silent Forest, set in the Edo period over 150 years ago.

There will also be a chapter of Kengo Hanazawa‘s hit series Under Ninja, which was recently adapted into a live-action movie in Japan.

And last but certainly not least, Initial D and MF Ghost creator Shuichi Shigeno will make his triumphant return to street racing manga with Subaru and Subaru, which is actually about two people named “Subaru” rather than the cars, though I have to think they’ll make frequent appearances too.

Don’t forget, all of this will be given out for free at Anime NYC and Kinokuniya bookstores, so you better act fast before they fly off the shelves faster than Takumi driving away from a Fuan no Tane ghost.

