Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest-themed items are ready to level-up your pet supply setup.

The Buster Sword wielded by Final Fantasy VII protagonist Cloud Strife (at least when he’s not attending a Japanese high school) is one of the most iconic weapons in video game history, instantly recognizable to almost anyone with even a passing interest in the hobby. The irony, though, is that the Buster Sword isn’t originally Cloud’s. We eventually learn that prior to the spikey haired amnesiac, the Buster sword was the property of Zack Fair, a work associate who, by the time they met, was already pretty much everything Cloud wanted to be. And it turns out that Zack wasn’t the sword’s original owner either, as he was given it by his mentor Angeal Hewley.

In other words, the Buster Sword has been passed from one noble hero to another, and now that Cloud’s been swinging it around for a few years, perhaps the time has come for him to pass the blade on to its next owner…and maybe that owner should be your cat.

Pictured above is one of the newest offerings from Final Fantasy developer Square Enix’s SQEX Pets line, which is split into three sub-brands: Final Fantasy Pets, Dragon Quest Pets, and Kingdom Hearts Pets. The designers have taken the Final Fantasy VII Buster Sword and reimagined it as a cat scratching pad, complete with illustrated materia orbs near the hilt. At 55 centimeters (21.7 inches) in length it’s not as massive as the in-game version that Cloud has to strap to his back when walking around outside of combat, but it’s still big enough to accommodate a fairly large cat. And yes, it can also be stood upright to use as a scratching post.

Alternatively, there’s also a Fat Moogle scratching pad…

…and if you’re more of a dog person, the Buster Sword rope chew toy that Square Enix Pets teased in their debut announcement a year ago is now officially on sale.

▼ How much do you want to bet that this pooch’s Final Fantasy-loving owner named him either Interceptor, Angelo, or Torgal?

Meanwhile, new to the Dragon Quest Pets lineup is a Slime pet stroller.

▼ A Slime, and dogs, draw near!

The base model includes the carrier, frame, cover, and Slime-pattern interior mat. There’s also an array of additional cushions and grips that can be purchased on their own or as part of a set.

The Final Fantasy scratching pads are priced at 9,900 yen (US$66) and the Buster Sword chew toy at 2,970 yen. The Dragon Quest Slime pet stroller starts at 69,960 for the base version, with the deluxe DX Set 77,000 yen. All of them can be pre-ordered through the Squar Enix online store here, with shipping scheduled for September.

