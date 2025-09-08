The stars were finally aligned against the scammer.

Investing is always tricky business — there is no shortage of people out there looking for capital to get whatever they’ve cooked up off the ground, but only a chosen few actually manage it. That’s why you need to research potential investments thoroughly before making any moves, especially if the offer is coming from a self-proclaimed astrologer to major Japanese companies.

Noriko Densei is currently facing charges of fraud for running an investment scheme using her purported expertise in cosmic arts and connections with top companies. Her plan was to place crystals in the foundations of buildings, thereby improving their feng shui and raising their value so they can be resold at a profit.

▼ News report of Densei’s arrest

However, it is alleged that her money-making operation was little more than a Ponzi scheme. Allegedly using the money obtained from previous investors, Densei would pose as a well-paid astrology consultant to leading companies and wine and dine potential investors for a period to build trust with them.

One couple, whose children once went to the same school as Densei’s, were treated this way over the past eight years. At one point, they were invited to take part in her investment project and made several payments adding up to about 10 million yen (US$67,000), with promises of getting it back, plus five to 10 percent interest.

However, they were unable to get much of their money back and grew suspicious. It was when they were contacted by another “investor” that they felt certain they were being scammed and called the police. A subsequent investigation has estimated that Densei managed to get approximately two billion yen ($13M) from about 70 people.

Tasai has admitted to accepting the money but claims she did not intend to defraud anyone. Meanwhile, readers of the news were largely sympathetic to the victims of a crime this involved, even if it was a little supernatural.

“It is hard to say no when someone takes you out to nice restaurants and stuff.”

“I’m not saying ‘all’ fortune-tellers, but a lot of them are just liars and very smooth talkers.”

“I heard that a lot of top CEOs in Japan are really superstitious, so her story does make sense.”

“This is different than all those special fraud crimes. It happens over such a long time, it’s harder to notice.”

“She should have stopped around one billion.”

“I always say, anyone who could really see the future wouldn’t become a fortune-teller.”

“First the spaceman and now this… Are they using hypnosis to make people believe them?”

“These stories always surprise me that some people in Japan still have lots of money. We should tax them more if they’re just going to get defrauded anyway.”

“I’m going to bury crystals in my foundation!”

We should warn anyone against burying crystals under their home or workplace all willy-nilly. Without the proper feng shui knowledge, you could end up hurting your mojo more than helping it. Instead, you should seek out a… Actually, maybe just watch a YouTube video about it first.

