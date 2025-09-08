Two of Japan’s favorite sweet snacks of he people team up for a very early, and welcome, start to Halloween snack season.

If they could, would donuts go trick-or-treating? Already being one of the best sweet snacks out there, it’s not like donuts necessarily need any supplemental sweetness, but on the other hand, who doesn’t like getting candy? Especially if said candy is one of Japan’s all-time favorite chocolate treats.

And so it is that Mister Donut, Japan’s biggest donut chain, is teaming up with Black Thunder for the Misdo Halloween x Black Thunder line.

To review, Black Thunder is a chocolate covered cocoa cookie that also has bits of a different type of biscuit on the inside. The result is an enticing texture that’s superbly satisfyingly crispy without feeling dry or hard, and Black Thunder’s incredibly affordable price has only added to its legend.

For Halloween, Mister Donut will be baking up three different Black Thunder-enhanced donuts, starting with the Black Thunder Chocolate. Pictured below, the Black Thunder Chocolate is a chocolate-filled chocolate donut, topped with pieces of Black Thunder and covered in even more chocolate (this is an ingredient list we can find no faults with).

Next there’s the Black Thunder and Angel, a Black Thunder-fied version of Mister Donut’s Angel Cream donut, filled with whipped cream and given a topping of Black Thunder bit covered in chocolate.

▼ The wrappers feature the crossover’s slogan, “Trick or donuts” (トリックオアドーナツ).

And rounding out the crossover is the Black Thunder Choco Fashion, an inventive Old Fashioned with a Black Thunder topping and two-tone chocolate and strawberry chocolate coating.

Now, you might have noticed that while the wrappers feature cute eyes that turn the sweets into adorable little donut monsters, the actual donuts themselves don’t have those expressive additions. However, Mister Donut has a fourth Halloween donut on the way too, the Pon de Choco Devil.

This is a special version of the chain’s flagship Pon de Ring sphere-chain donut, covered in chocolate and Halloween-themed sprinkles (in Japan purple is considered nearly as much a Halloween color as orange or black), and sporting a set of chocolate eyes. There are a total of 11 different sets, adding a bit of randomized fun to your order.

▼ The Pon de Choco Devil is the only one of the Halloween donuts that didn’t get some Black Thunder as a treat, but it does get to wear a costume of sorts.

The Black Thunder donuts are all prices at 242 yen (US$1.65) for eat-in or 237 yen for takeout, while the Pon de Choco Devil is 209/205 yen. And while they’re all being themed as Halloween sweets and will be available through October 31, they actually go on sale September 10.

Source, images: PR Times

