Rangers given new powers to deny entry to those who come ill-prepared.

A lot has changed for this year’s Mt Fuji climbing season, with new 4,000-yen (US$27.20) fees for climbers being one of the most drastic developments. However, there’s been another change on the mountain, in that the mountain rangers, who are responsible for preserving the natural environment and managing proper use of the mountain, have become term-appointed prefectural employees. This change grants them stronger authority to refuse entry at the 5th station to climbers who are inadequately equipped or dressed inappropriately for the climb.

Last season, Yamanashi Prefecture designated part of the Yoshida Trail between the 5th and 6th stations as a prefectural facility, installing a time-restricted entry gate which, in addition to the new climbing fees, helped to successfully reduce dangerous all-night “bullet” climbs by 95 percent. However, there was one problem that remained — many climbers still attempted the ascent in light clothing such as T-shirts and shorts and without proper cold-weather or rain gear, raising safety concerns.

Previously, mountain rangers could only advise such ill-equipped climbers to turn back, as they had no power to enforce any clothing regulations. However, starting from this season, the rangers now have authority to deny passage outright, as they are prefectural employees overseeing the entrance to what is essentially a prefectural facility.

Yamanashi tourism officials have long urged climbers to equip themselves properly before the ascent, as Mt Fuji’s unpredictable weather and low temperatures, even in summer, pose a significant safety risk for those who come unprepared. Some climbers, many of whom are said to be foreign tourists, underestimate the harsh conditions, turning up in sandals, shorts and T-shirts. However, anyone who does that now will be refused entry or directed to purchase the proper gear at nearby stores before proceeding. Since the beginning of the season, over 860 climbers have been instructed to purchase the right gear, with nearly all complying by acquiring the required items.

While Shizuoka Prefecture, which is home to the other half of the mountain, is yet to impose similar government-enforced regulations on its own trails, it’s working in tandem with Yamanashi, adopting complementary measures such as mandatory pre-climb educational videos to raise awareness of climbing rules and risks.

These coordinated measures aim to enhance climber safety, protect the mountain environment, and ensure a more responsible climbing season at Mt Fuji. And with safety data indicating a significant drop in climber accidents compared to the previous year, the new regulations appear to be working.

