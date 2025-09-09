Fireworks that are too good to say goodbye to.

Large-scale fireworks displays are major events in Japan, often drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators at a time. The people who set up and create these wonders often go unseen, though, so it’s interesting to see a pair of major fireworks displays this year being held with a very famous face attached.

In a first for the Grammy-winning artist, and possibly even a world-first, Bruno Mars will be collaborating with professional Japanese fireworks experts to create a 60-minute pyrotechnic display set to his music for two one-night performances of The Bruno Mars Fireworks Show in Saitama and Osaka.

The events will feature elements of both music festivals and a Japanese fireworks show, with festival-style food stalls, a DJ booth, and other special attractions around the venue. The first show will be held on 1 November at Saitama Stadium 2002, making it the first non-soccer, musical event to be held there.

In addition to seats, tickets can be bought for access to the real grass of the pitch, where spectators can sit on cushions and watch the dazzling explosions above set to Mars’s greatest hits. It’s very rare for the public to be allowed on the field as well, making this a unique treat in several ways.

After that, the show will travel down to Osaka on 15 November, where it will be held at Sennan Long Park. This ocean-front area provides a completely different experience to the Saitama show, with guests sitting on cushions on the beach or special premium bench seats for an added price. Both events will also have VIP seating sections for those really looking to splurge.

▼ VIP tickets can also come with extra merch like event-exclusive box sets for an additional charge.

Bruno Mars and his team are said to be heavily involved in the production and are preparing two separate playlists with accompanying fireworks for each show. It’s important to note that this isn’t a live performance, and the fireworks will be appearing along with pre-recorded tracks. Officially, he is not scheduled to appear, but at the end of a video message announcing the event, Mars says, “I look forward to seeing everyone in Japan again real, real soon,” giving a glimmer of hope he may still surprise us.

Either way, a Japanese fireworks show is always a sight to behold, and the spin that The Bruno Mars Fireworks Show puts on it ought to make it a memorable one. Also, I can’t speak for Saitama, but 15 November could very well land in that sweet spot where Osaka gets a comfortably cool autumn for about a week or two, making it even better than a sweaty summer fireworks show.

So, be sure to head on down if you’re in either area on either date. Tickets are on sale now.

Event information

The Bruno Mars Fireworks Show 2025 Saitama

Saitama Stadium 2002

埼玉スタジアム2◯◯2

Saitama-ken, Saitama-shi, Midori-ku, Misono 2-1

埼玉県さいたま市緑区美園２－１

1 November, 2025

Gates open: 3:30 p.m.

Show starts: 6:30 p.m.

The Bruno Mars Fireworks Show 2025 Osaka

Sennan Long Park

泉南りんくう公園

Osaka-fu, Sennan-shi, Rinkuminamihama 2-201

大阪府泉南市りんくう南浜2-201

15 November, 2025

Gates open: 3:30 p.m.

Show starts: 6:30 p.m.

Website

Tickets can be purchased here

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!