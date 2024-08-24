The “Kawaii King” releases a catchy new bop for Japan’s craziest souvenir store.

We’ve long been singing the praises of Japan’s crazy discount retailer Don Quijote, but now there’s an even bigger voice joining the chorus, with American singer/songwriter Bruno Mars dedicating an entire bop to it.

The catchy new jingle was written and performed by Mars as part of an official tie-up with the discount chain, which includes a commercial that takes place at the “Mega Donki” branch in Shibuya, where you can find everything from stinky ramen to Tenga masturbatory goods.

A visit to Don Quijote, or “Donki” as it’s commonly known, is always a fun adventure but now you won’t be able to visit without singing the words “Donki iku yo” (“I’m Going to Donki“), just as Mars does in the ad below.

▼ The singer produced the ad to look like a music video, and the store’s mascot, Donpen, even makes an appearance.

The video has received over 1.5 million likes since it was posted on 20 August, and viewers have been appreciating not only the jingle, but the star’s love of Donki, leaving comments like:

“The best store in Japan.”

“This MV [music video] perfectly encapsulates the extreme sensory overload I feel inside every Donki and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“Me in November! Thank you Bruno for the vibe.”

“Thank you sooo much, Kawaii King.”

“Gotta love that he tagged each dancer.”

It is nice to see Mars tip the hat to each dancer who joined him in the aisles of Donki, and the one leading them all is Miyu, a world-class house dancer who’s won numerous domestic and international competitions, including the prestigious Juste Debout battle contest, which she won in 2017 at the age of 19.

▼ She’s also danced in kimono at Ninna-ji, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kyoto.

With Mars producing a catchy jingle and ad for Donki, the chain is returning the favour with a series of special goods to mark the collaboration, featuring Donpen and the words “Don Quijote” in Japanese.

▼ There are hoodies, priced at 5,489 yen (US$37.60) each…

▼ …and T-shirts, caps and tote bags, priced at 3,289 yen each.

▼ There’ll also be a special pop-up store at Shibuya’s Rayard Miyashita Park, where you can buy exclusive Hello Kitty x Bruno Mars goods.

This is the second time for these two stars to align, with the first Hello Kitty x Bruno Mars collaboration proving to be incredibly popular when it was released in January.

▼ Mars was in Tokyo back in January, performing seven shows on his sell-out tour.

This second range of goods, which can be purchased at the pop-up store and online (link will go live when sales commence), features new designs that incorporate Don Quijote’s signature brand colours and font.

The pop-up store will only be open for a limited time from 29 August to 15 September, while online sales will be available from 29 August to 23 September. The Don Quijote branded goods will be in stores at the chain’s branches around Japan from the end of September to mid-October, while stocks last.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!