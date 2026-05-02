60-ish birthday celebration is coming to Shibuya.

Sega is in a pretty good spot these days. After years of being little more than a sleeper hit outside Japan, the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise is now a bona fide worldwide hit. Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio, which Sega serves as publisher for, have been met with critical and popular praise. Even company mascot Sonic, after years of disappointing outings, has clawed back some respectability with his more recent games, and also recovered a lot of his pop culture cachet through his ongoing movie series.

However, for many loyal Sega fans there’s still a fondness for Sega’s past, and that’s what’s going to be celebrated at the Sega 65th The Limited Shop in Tokyo.

Yes, Sega really does have more than six decades’ worth of history, but you could make the argument that it’s actually marking its 66th anniversary, or its 61st, since before changing its name to Sega Enterprises in 1965, the company was known as Nihon Goraku Bussan upon its founding in 1960. However you do the math, though, Sega has been around for a long time, and they’re celebrating with a popup shop in the Miyashita Park complex in downtown Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood.

However, it doesn’t look like the shop will be putting too much focus on the company’s very earliest days as a provider of slot machines and jukeboxes. Instead, the spotlight will be shining on Sega’s meaty midlife video game era. A brand-new line of merchandise is being created, and while Sonic and Like a Dragon are, predicably, represented, so too are once-landmark releases that have now been partially covered by the sands of time. So while, for instance, you’ll be able to find Sonic Adventure 2 T-shirts at the store…

…you can also get some Sakura Wars gear to add to your wardrobe.

Even deeper cuts into Sega history can be found in the keychain collection, with pieces for fans of Puyo Puyo, Space Channel 5, and Roomania 203.

▼ Roomania 203, a Dreamcast game in which you try to influence the life of an everyday Japanese dude by indirectly interacting with him within the confines of his studio apartment, is an example of the sort of crazy games Sega made in the early 2000s that left unique impressions but didn’t make a lot of money.

With the opening of the store still a few weeks away, Sega is still being coy about the full merch lineup, but says that in addition to in-house developed items, it’s also working with a team of visual artists, consisting of Shohei Ochiai, Shinknowsuke, Nukeme, Bokunou, and Lugosis & Strato, to combine their aesthetic sensibilities. The goal is to make a visit to the Sega 65th The Limited Shop feel like an experience, not just a shopping run. In addition to the above-mentioned games, Sega is also teasing merchandise for its ambitious Nights Saturn title, as well as items for fans of the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Mega Drive consoles themselves.

Sega 65th The Limited Shop will be open from May 21 to 28.

Shop information

Sega 65th The Limited Shop

Venue: Miyashita Park Park in Park

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 6-20-10

東京都渋谷区神宮前6丁目20−10

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Runs May 21-May 28

Website

Source: Sega 65th The Limited Shop official website via Denfaminico Gamer, Sega

Images: Sega

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