Sparkly new range will hold down your papers and lift your spirits with anime charm.

Paperwork can be a significant source of stress for any student, worker or bill payer, but now there’s a way to lighten the load, thanks to a new series of paperweights from Studio Ghibli’s specialty retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku.

There are three to choose from in this sparkly range, which pays homage to the studio’s 1988 film, My Neighbour Totoro.

▼ The first paperweight is the “Standing Totoro“.

▼ This crystal glass paperweight brings Totoro to life with a clear, radiant shine.

▼ It can be used in two different ways – upright in a standing position…

▼ …or flat so the character looks like it’s lying on its back.

This versatility is especially charming, as it recalls the way we see the character in the film. While Totoro is upright for most of the movie, there is a beautiful moment when the forest character is seen sleeping on its back, in the scene where he first meets main character Mei.

▼ The second paperweight also features Totoro, in a design called “Koma Totoro“.

This paperweight references the scene in the movie where the character flies through the sky on a koma (Japanese spinning top).

Though this paperweight is designed to be used flat, the beautiful scene it evokes will help to brighten your mood whenever you see it.

If you’ve ever wanted to escape your paperwork and fly through the sky on a spinning top, this is the design for you.

▼ Rounding out the collection is the Catbus.

This character has a glow about it in the film, thanks to its headlights and interior, but we’ve never seen it sparkle like this!

Beautifully crafted, the paperweight captures all the details of the magical character, including its tail…

▼ … legs …

▼… and signature grin.

▼ The curves of the Catbus refract light so beautifully you’ll hardly get any paperwork done.

Though these paperweights are designed to hold down papers and documents, they can also be displayed as treasured objets d’art.

▼ Each one is packaged in a beautiful box, with a card referencing the makers, Noritake.

Ghibli has long partnered with Noritake to produce its special edition yearly plates, so it’s nice to see this partnership evolving to include new glass designs. Each paperweight is priced at 5,500 yen (US$35.11) and can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

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