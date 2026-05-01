Vintage-look shirts celebrate the original vintage of the landmark anime series.

As one of the most popular anime series of all time, Evangelion has had plenty of remasters and visual upgrades over the years. But way back in the beginning, viewers were watching the original series on CRT TVs, either as part of its original TV broadcast in Japan or on VHS tapes (of either the fansubbed or professionally released variety).

So for many long-time Eva fans, their memories of the series have a measure of visual grain to them, and that should match up nicely with a new line of Evangelion T-shirts from Uniqlo’s sister brand, GU.

The designers describe them as “vintage-like” T-shirts, with a pre-weathered/washed look that gives the fabric the aura of something that’s been in your wardrobe since you picked it up at the Anime America ’96 dealers’ room at the San Jose Red Lion hotel, but without 30 years’ worth of actual wear and tear on the fabric and stitching.

Adding to the old-school appeal is that all of the artwork, featuring Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and their respective Eva Units, are taken from the original Neon Genesis Evangelion TV series, as opposed to their subtly updated redesigns seen in the Rebuild of Evagelion movies that came decades later.

The lineup consists of a total of four shirts, each with a graphic print on the front and marked with “Nerv Tokyo-3” on the back, right underneath the collar.

The shirts are each priced at 1,990 yen (US$13) and are scheduled to go on sale in late June at GU physical shops and through the chain’s online store here.

Source: GU via Denfaminico Gamer

Top image: GU

Insert images: GU (1, 2, 3, 4)

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