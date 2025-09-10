113 races, zero wins, and countless memories.

They say that everyone loves a winner, but they also say there’s an exception to every rule. Perhaps the biggest exception of all was Haru Urara, a race horse who lost so often she became known as “Makegumi no Hoshi,” or “The Star of the Losers” over the course of her career, yet still captured hearts across Japan, which is now in mourning following the news that the thoroughbred has passed away.

Haru Urara made her debut on November 17, 1998, at the Kochi Racetrack in Kochi Prefecture. There were five horses in the race, and Haru Urara set the tone for her career by finishing in last place. Over the next eight years, Haru Urara kept racing, never giving up…and never winning. In 113 races, the closest she ever got to the winner’s circle was five second-place finishes, and since Japanese horse racing doesn’t typically allow for “show” bets that pay off for a horse finishing third, Haru Urara finished out of the money approximately 95 percent of the time.

And yet, Japan fell in love with her anyway. She became the ultimate underdog/underhorse story in Japanese sports, and began attracting national media attention in the early 2000s. People wanted to be part of Haru Urara’s first win, because hey, it had to happen sometime, right? Even when she lost, they were still happy, as betting slips from races Haru Urara lost became popular good luck charms that fans kept in their cars for traffic safety, since in Japanese the word ataranai can mean both “a bet doesn’t pay off” and “don’t crash.” Eventually Yutake Take, Japan’s most celebrated jockey, was brought in to try to give Haru Urara her first win, but in his mount was only able to finish in 10th place out of a field of 11 horses. Still, Take couldn’t be mad at Haru Urara, commenting after the race that “She’s an easy horse to ride. She’s just a little bit slow.”

▼ Haru Urara

Haru Urara stopped racing in 2006, retiring to Matha Farm in the town of Isumi, Chiba Prefecture. Rather than a working farm, it’s a horse care facility where visitors can learn about the animals and their maintenance.

Sadly, Matha Farm sent an email to the Retired Horse Association informing the non-profit organization that in the early morning hours of September 9 Haru Urara passed away due to issues related to colic. “U-chan remained her tough, true self right up to the very end,” Yuko Miyahara, operator of Matha Farm and representative for the Haru Urara Association, later posted to the association’s website, using its affectionate nickname for Haru Urara. “We think she was very happy, and we wish to say thank you to everyone who supported her over these many years.”

At 29 years old, Haru Urara was nearing the upper end of the average life expectancy range for a thoroughbred, and it’s comforting to know that she spent her retirement years receiving visitors who came to catch a glimpse of the winless yet legendary horse, as well as munching on donations of special gourmet grasses provided by fans not just in Japan, but also well-wishers from overseas who learned her story through anime/video game Uma Musume, which features a character based on the horse. She may not have made betters much money, but she created heartwarming memories and a sense of hope that her fans will never forget.

