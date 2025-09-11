A grueling challenge that requires you to be in peak eating condition.

Like every summer recently, it’s incredibly hard to consume much more than a glass of water in this sweltering heat. But as the high temperatures gradually subside, that urge to pig out begins to return, and it is this seasonal change that laid the groundwork for the Food Triathlon (Shoku no Triathlon).

This eating contest is currently being held at Ippeido, a restaurant in Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, until 14 December. Much like a triathlon in athletics, this contest is designed to test the limits of participants’ speed and endurance, only here it’s with regards to eating.

Competitors must successfully devour three large meals back to back, and the person who can do it in the best time will be crowned the victor. The first round is a Large Ramen containing a tonkotsu broth and served with extra noodles. After polishing that off, it’s time for a Large Karaage Meal, consisting of 10 pieces of fried chicken, a bowl of rice, and a bowl of miso soup. Those who manage to inhale all that will then move on to the final round of a Double Tonkatsu Meal, featuring two pork cutlets, another bowl of rice, and another bowl of miso soup.

▼ A small peek at the dishes involved

The owner of Ippeido says these three dishes are the most popular at the restaurant, so at least you can expect deliciousness as you distend yourself. When speaking to local media about the campaign, he also remarked, before laughing, that entry to the competition only costs 3,000 yen (US$20), which is a pretty great deal for 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds) of food.

The eater with the best time by 14 December will receive a coupon for 3,000 yen at Ippeido, and hopefully will be hungry enough to use it by then. Second place gets a 1,000-yen coupon, and third gets a free Karaage Meal. But it’s clear that the real prize is the bragging rights to being the ultimate competitive eater in terms of both speed and quantity.

Ippeido holds regular eating competitions, but this Food Triathlon is intended to be the culmination of them all, by finding that one ravenous soul who stands above the rest in gluttony.

Winners also seem to get Pokémon-esque cards made of them, such as this one for Kojo Morishige, who managed to eat 15 pieces of fried chicken, a bowl of rice, and a bowl of miso soup in just two minutes and 49 seconds.

Anyone is allowed to take part, whether professional competitive eater or amateur, so if you think you have what it takes to make a name for yourself as a dominant devourer, stop by Ippeido and put your money where your mouth is. I would, but it’s still 35 degrees out there, and I’m full from eating a single flavorless candy.

Event information

Ippeido Food Triathlon / いっぺい堂食のトライアスロン

Address: Yamaguchi-ken, Ube-shi, Inocho 2-11-28

山口県宇部市居能町2-11-28

Period: 1 September – 14 December, 2025

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Source: Motteke, Instagram/ippeido.ube, Yamaguchi Ube Keizai Shimbun

Featured image: Instagram/ippeido.ube

