Enjoy glamping among blossoms, soaking in herbal hot springs, and shooting virtual dinosaurs hiding among the trees on your next weekend away.

Spending a night in the great outdoors is a fantastic way to feel closer to nature, take in the beauty of the world around you, and enjoy experiences you wouldn’t normally come across. Of course, a lot of the time that comes with foregoing many of life’s comforts: a bed, running water, electricity, decent food, and a toilet with a bidet function, which is why glamping has turned into a popular alternative. You get many of the benefits of camping and none of the inconveniences.

There are plenty of places across Japan, from lakesides to mountains, to get a taste of the glamping experience. From November 29, 2025, another place will be added to that list, with a unique location setting it apart from other sites: inside a botanical garden. The Botanical Resort Rinne in Ibaraki is Japan’s first-ever botanical garden you can stay in, and welcomes people who are seeking out stunning natural beauty, delicious food, and a little bit of adventure.

For most botanical gardens, they are a great place to take a stroll through during the day, soaking up the changing seasons, and while some gardens do have light-up events at night, at Rinne you can fall asleep among the trees and wake up to a large expanse of blooming flowers right outside your cottage. Guests will have the opportunity to partake in activities based around the four themes of “Stay,” “Heal,” “Eat,” and “Play,” as well as be treated to a new benefit: though there was a charge to enter the garden before, admission to the garden will now be completely free for everyone who visits.

If you opt to stay the night, you have a couple of choices for your accommodation: you can select between some stylish glamping tents or some cozy cottages nestled among towering metasequoia trees.

Two of the cottages are even dog-friendly, so you can bring along your canine companion for a few cozy nights together away from home, and some refreshing evening walks around the garden.

▼ There’s even a place where you can gaze at the forest while lying down in your very own hammock.

Glamping prices start from 19,140 yen (US$128.70) per person, and cottages from 21,340 yen, and both options include a barbecue dinner and buffet breakfast.

Overnight guests also get treated to exclusive access to the light-up event of the tropical greenhouse.

A major draw of glamping is the relaxation it offers, and at Rinne, you’ll have access to the natural hot spring bathhouse, Rinne no Yu. You don’t have to stay to indulge in the herbal bath or herbal sauna, made with herbs grown from within the garden, as day-trippers are more than welcome too, but guests who spend the night get unlimited hot spring access, instead of the 120-minute limit for everyone else.

There are four saunas on-site: two for men, one for women, and one mixed. If you choose to use the mixed sauna, remember to bring a swimsuit, or wear the clothing provided by the facility.

Within the garden there are also four dining facilities. Rinne Cafe features Italian dining, with both indoor and terrace seating, and serves lunch, dinner, and take-out options.

Inside the tropical greenhouse, you’ll find the Vanilla Dome Cafe, which is surrounded by 50 vanilla trees, and serves specialty sweets and drinks all themed around vanilla. Overnight guests are offered free drinks at night during the light-up event.

The dining hall in the bathhouse provides meals and sweets using local ingredients, from set meals to the perfect post-sauna treats, as well as seasonal menus.

There’s even The Forest BBQ, which prepares all the equipment, ingredients and tableware, so you don’t have to bring anything yourself. The barbecue menu uses local ingredients, although guests are more than welcome to bring their own food and drinks, and is available for both overnight and day-trip use, starting at 5,500 yen per person.

For the adrenaline seekers who want a change from the relaxing surroundings, there is Rinne Adventure Forest. The Tree Adventure activity includes a 150-meter (492-foot) zipline and eight-meter (26-foot) high athletic course, catering for elementary school aged children and up, and priced from 3,850 yen.

There’s the Jurassic Hunter activity, which features next-generation augmented reality (AR), allowing people to hunt down virtual dinosaurs in the natural forest, and children as young as three years old can take part, with prices starting at 1,320 yen.

Or if you just want to feel the wind in your hair and relive your youthful summer days, you can race down green slopes with the completely free Grass Sledding activity.

The Botanical Resort Rinne is an ambitious project that is seeking to become one of Ibaraki’s signature attractions. Whether you’re looking for unique lodgings, a couple who wants a romantic hideaway, or a group of friends who are seeking an unusual weekend trip, this resort offers the perfect blend of nature, relaxation, and adventure for all.

The Botanical Resort Rinne / ザ ボタニカルリゾート 林音

Address: Ibaraki-ken, Naka-shi, To 4369-1

茨城県那珂市戸4369-1

Opens November 29, 2025

Reservations open now

Website

Source and images: PR Times

