Kanoke-in invites you to crawl into a kanoke.

Japan is big on places to relax. Whether it’s a cozy cafe, mountainside hot spring, or just a park with benches along tree-lined footpaths, the appeal of somewhere where you can give you mind a rest is something many people can see.

So initially Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in, a new relaxation place that opened this fall in Tokyo’s Takadanobaba neighborhood, doesn’t seem like such a strange idea. Meiso Kukan translates to “meditation space,” and the “in” part of the name is just the English word “in,” giving the place a welcoming atmosphere.

However, sandwiched in the middle is kanoke. the Japanese word for coffin, and yes, customers really do go in one.

Billings its service as “a meditation experience where you can gaze at life through being conscious of death,” Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in, or just Kanoke-in for short, offers the use of its coffins as meditation pods. Each session lasts for 30 minutes, during which you’re encouraged to think as deeply or abstractly as you like about whatever is on your mind, or, if you prefer, to simply give yourself a break from thinking about anything at all as healing music plays and soothing imagery is projected onto the ceiling of the salon.

These are authentic coffins, of the style used in Japanese funerals, meaning that in addition to the primary lid that runs the length of the casket there’s also a secondary opening through which to display the face of the deceased during memorial services. For Kanoke-in’s meditation sessions, the face compartment is open, but customers who so desire can request for the main lid to be left open as well.

Though the coffins are of the style used in Buddhist funerals, Kanoke-in’s meditation sessions are meant as a secular endeavor, so people of all faiths are welcome. There are a few restrictions, however, in that customers must be 18 years old or older (i.e. legal adults under Japanese law), and be no taller than 185 centimeters (72.8 inches) and no heavier than 90 kilograms 198 pounds). Kanoke-in says that participants must be in both good physical and mental health, as the intent is to provide a uniquely reflective atmosphere but not to trigger depressive reactions in those suffering from psychological conditions, and, naturally, those with claustrophobia are advised that this service isn’t for them.

Sessions are priced at 2,000 yen (US$13.35) and are usually held four times a day, at 11 a.m. and 1, 3, and 5 p.m. Exact schedules vary by date, however, and are posted on the Kanoke-in website here.

Location information

Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in / 瞑想空間 かんおけin

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Takadanobaba 1-29-7. Sky Palace Building 801

東京都新宿区高田馬場 1-29-7 スカイパレスビル 801

Website

Source: Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in, Takadanobaba Keizai Shimbun

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in

