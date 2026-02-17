Unique Takadanobaba meditation space gets a splash of cuteness to brighten up the deathly décor.

Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in is a relaxation space in downtown Tokyo’s Takadanobaba neighborhood. It’s a unique place, not just because it offers a spot for patrons to meditate or zone out for a while, but because they do so while lying down in coffins (kanoke in Japanese).

As shown in the photo above, Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in has an array of Japanese-style coffins, and the staff invites guests to “gaze at life through being conscious of death” through their 30-minute coffin sessions. However, if the idea of lying in a box ordinarily meant for the dead is a little too morbid for you, Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in is now offering the opportunity to lie down in cute coffins.

These cute caskets are the creations of Tokyograve, a coffin maker proving that, yes, Japanese designers really can make anything cute. With their festive colors and accouterments, Tokyograve hopes to make the concept of inevitable death less grim and unsettling, and since that goal aligns very neatly with Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in’s, the two have decided to team up. Once a month, five Tokyograve coffins will be available for use for Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in sessions, either for use by solo customers or for groups of friends who want to occupy up to all five simultaneously.

Satisfied customers of such “coffin experience” events say they have come out of their sessions feeling unexpectedly positive and energetic, as ruminating on their eventual demise prompts big-picture realizations about the importance of treating others with kindness and being more cognizant of the positive aspects of their lives and capabilities. Note, however, that Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in still cautions that participants should be in good physical and mental health, however, and those suffering from depression or claustrophobia are recommended to abstain from coffin meditation sessions.

Tokyograve coffins will be available at Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in on the first Saturday of every month, with sessions starting at 11 a.m. and 2 and 5 p.m. Reservations can be made online here.

Location information

Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in / 瞑想空間 かんおけin

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Takadanobaba 1-29-7. Sky Palace Building 801

東京都新宿区高田馬場 1-29-7 スカイパレスビル 801

Website

Source: PR Times

Top image: Meiso Kukan Kanoke-in

Insert images: PR Times

[ Read in Japanese ]