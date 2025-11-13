Big Angel has grown even bigger since the last time we saw them.

Even by Japanese standards, idol singers tend to be on the slim and petite size. It is, after all, a music genre that’s largely built around projecting an aura of youthful energy, and a group of slender teens or twentysomethings dancing around the stage works as a quickly understandable visual shorthand for that.

However, Big Angel is one idol group that unabashedly exists at the complete opposite end of the scale, in both a figurative and literal sense. The group has periodically trumpeted the fact that more than half of its members weigh more than 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds), and while there was definitely a bit of a novelty-factor when Big Angel formed in 2018, they’re still here seven years later, and have even expanded from five members to seven, each of whom has not only her own personal image color, but also acts as Big Angel’s representative for her favored type of food, such as fried chicken representative Michiko (image color brown) or mayonnaise rep Eripiyo (image color yellow).

Big Angel has been keeping busy, and is currently in the middle of a national tour. They still managed to find time, though, to release a new music video, titled “Baibai Weight.”

The bai in the title means “double,” and doubling it up as baibai implies a rapidly increasing or multiplying amount of something. As you can probably guess, “Baibai Weight’s” lyrics are a smorgasbord of references to the joy, and consequences, of big eating, starting off with “Unless we really slim down, our weight is going to be increasing by the minute!!” followed be each idol counting off her current weight. Later they sing about being honestly loyal to satisfying their hunger, “moving from an idealism to reality,” encourage listeners with “Don’t feel sad when you look at [your weight on] the scale. It’s OK, it’s just a number,” and enthusiastically shout “Let’s go to more all-you-can eat yakiniku buffets!”

If the melody of “Baibai Weight” sounds familiar, it might be because it’s actually a cover of idol group Candy Tune’s “Baibai Fight,” which was released back in the spring, with new lyrics.

“We received many requests from fans to cover ‘Baibai Fight,’” Big Angel says in the description for their new video. “The tempo is fast and the dancing was difficult. The lyrics were a tough challenge too, and we spent many days talking everything over with each other and working hard, bit by bit, until the video was finished. We hope that this will be an opportunity for more people to find out about Big Angel.”

Reactions to the “Baibai Weight” video have included:

“They’re all good dancers and singers, so this would be a really high-quality cover even without the new lyrics.”

“Every time I watch Big Angel’s videos, it’s amazing how their dance moves are so sharp but also a softness to them.”

“It’s cute how they really give it their all as they run to change formations.”

“The girl in the red has such a cute idol singing voice.”

“Somehow listening to this song gives me a ton of energy.”

“Even with those generous proportions, they dance more intensely than an average-build person but still have an aura of cuteness. It’s got to be the result of both talent and hard work.”

Big Angel has concerts coming up next weekend in Osaka and Nagoya, with the last Tokyo date for their tour scheduled for January 26 at Zepp Shinjuku, and their complete calendar posted on the group’s official website here.

