A truly one-of-a-kind boy band.

Some Japanese male idol groups become household names thanks to their broad, mainstream appeal. Others, though, appeal to a specific niche, like the newly formed idol unit Aloma. They’ve been earning fans not necessarily because of their jaw-dropping looks or dance moves, but because they’ve been established with one goal above all else: “become the strength of mothers doing their best in raising their kids.”

Produced by Little Mama, a Japanese company focused on providing advice and seminars on raising kids, Aloma is a seven-member boy band centered around the very specific theme of child-rearing. The idol group’s name is a corruption of the phrase “I love mama,” and the members of the ensemble were chosen from more than 150 aspiring entertainers after a rigorous interview and audition process. While they’re not necessarily fathers or raising kids themselves, their purpose is to to serve as mental and emotional support for Japan’s mothers.

▼ From left to right, top row: Nei Nei, Mahito, Keito, and Junya. From left to right, bottom row: Nao, Yuki, and Kantaro.

As they just started up in December 2020, the boy band doesn’t have an extensive discography yet. However, their lack of songs is made up with renditions on popular Japanese hand-clapping games for children, such as Inai Inai Baa!, which is the Japanese cousin of peek-a-boo, to the beat of pop songs trending with Japanese mothers, and the “Baby Carrier Dance.”

▼ That’s right, the “Baby Carrier Dance.” I think the image speaks for itself.

▼ I am very relieved those are all plastic babies in those carriers.

As for why some Japanese mothers adore this idol group, one of the reasons given is because mothers admire how “they want to support our efforts in raising kids” despite the fact none of Aloma’s members have children themselves nor seem to have prior relevant experience. Especially in a country where taking care of children is still seen as a woman’s occupation, though attitudes are slowly changing, it’s understandable how a supportive masculine image overlapped with child-rearing can be seen as a plus by moms.

▼ Aloma has also recently launched their official YouTube channel.

For folks who want to see them in-person, the boy band will appear in different malls across the nation from mid-May to mid-June. Specific locations and dates for their tour are posted here, and in the meantime, we as well as Japanese mother-stans are undoubtedly waiting in anticipation for their first EP.

Source, images: @Press

