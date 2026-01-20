The best dates to plan your hanami flower-viewing trips and the top spots to see them this spring.

One of the many joys of winter in Japan is actually the knowledge that every passing day is inching us closer to spring, which means it’s time to prepare for the arrival of sakura cherry blossom season. Here to help us with our planning is Japanese weather forecasting company Weathernews, who releases its first cherry blossom forecast every January, and this year, it’s predicting that Tokyo will lead the way, followed by other sites around the country.

Using weather and temperature data, and over 2 million reports sent in by participants of the “Sakura Project”, a nationwide record of observations now in its 20th year, Weathernews has long been a trusted source for predicting the blooming period of the Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms, the country’s most ubiquitous variety.

So let’s take a look at the first sakura forecast of the year, starting with the predicted start date in Japan’s main cities.

The dates above are:

Akita: 12 April

Aomori: 17 April

Fukuoka: 23 March

Hiroshima: 25 March

Kagoshima: 26 March

Kanazawa: 31 March

Kochi: 24 March

Kushiro: 7 May

Nagano: 8 April

Nagoya: 23 March

Niigata: 5 April

Osaka: 27 March

Sapporo: 25 April

Sendai: 4 April

Tokyo: 21 March

Surprisingly, the dates listed are mostly close to the yearly average or only one to four days earlier – a notable departure from the 2024 forecast, which had most sites flowering 5-14 days earlier than usual. According to Weathernews, this year’s near-average start date is due to temperatures in March being relatively normal for most of the country, with cold fluctuations just before flowering set to stall bud growth and prevent early blooms, in line with last year’s season.

Temperatures in northern Japan are expected to be slightly higher than average, with more sunny days bringing slightly earlier-than-usual start dates. The first site for the blooms, however, is set to be Tokyo, where the blossoms are predicted to appear on 21 March, and although Kyoto is missing from the image above, sakura season is set to begin there on 25 March, with Arashiyama, home to Kyoto’s famous bamboo grove, due to follow several days later, on 28 March.

Let’s take a look at the blossoming start dates for some of the most famous sakura sites around the country.

The sites listed above are:

Kumamoto Castle (Kumamoto Prefecture): 23 March

Maizaru Park (Fukuoka Prefecture): 23 March

Peace Memorial Park (Hiroshima Prefecture): 26 March

Kochi Park (Kochi Prefecture): 24 March

Arashiyama (Kyoto Prefecture): 28 March

Tsuruma Park (Aichi Prefecture): 22 March

Sunpu Castle Park (Shizuoka Prefecture): 24 March

Takato Joshi Park (Nagano Prefecture): 4 April

Ueno Onshi Park (Tokyo Prefecture): 22 March

Shiraishi Riverbank Thousand Trees at a Glance (Miyagi Prefecture): 4 April

Hirosaki Park (Aomori Prefecture): 15 April

(Aomori Prefecture): 15 April Goryokaku Park (Hokkaido Prefecture): 23 April

With a lot of the big sites flowering in the week of 22 March, before the sakura front moves north, we’ll have to be selective with our choice of hanami destinations this year. The peak blossoming times at all sites are said to be seven days after the initial flowering period though, so we should have enough time to visit at least one or two of the top sites, and even if we don’t make it to the big ones, there are plenty of beautiful, under-the-radar spots to enjoy the cherry blossoms.

