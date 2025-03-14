First sakura sightings now predicted for prefecture on opposite side of Japan from Tokyo.

They say that a watched pot never boils, but that’s not actually true, and if you’re making plans based on when the water is going to start bubbling, it’s definitely a good idea to keep an eye on the stove. Likewise, as we get closer and closer to the start of cherry blossom season in Japan, it’s getting more important to fine-tune schedules for travel, get-togethers, and other ways to enjoy the most beautiful time of year, and to help us do just that Japanese meteorological service Weather News has announced its newest update to the sakura forecast for 2025.

● Projected cherry blossom start-of-blooming dates

Akita (秋田): April 13

Aomori (青森): April 18

Kagoshima (鹿児島): March 23 (2 days earlier than previous prediction)

Kanazawa (金沢): April 2

Kushiro (釧路): May 7

Nagano (長野): April 7

Nagoya (名古屋): March 25 (1 day later than previous prediction)

Niigata (新潟): April 6

Osaka (大阪): March 26

Sapporo (札幌): April 24

Sendai (仙台): April 5

Tokyo (東京): March 24 (3 days later than previous prediction)

The biggest change here is for Tokyo, which, according to all of the previous forecasts for this spring, was predicted to be the first place where the flowers of the Somei Yoshino variety (the most prevalent in Japan) would open. The newest projections have moved that date back by three days for Tokyo, and now the cherry blossoms are forecast to show up first on the southwestern island of Kyushu, starting with Miyazaki Prefecture on March 22, followed by Kagoshima the next day.

▼ Kyushu regional forecast: Fukuoka (福岡), Saga, (佐賀), Oita (大分), Nagasaki (長崎), Miyazaki (宮崎), Kumamoto (熊本), and Kagoshima (鹿児島)

Despite this flipflopping of the first-sakura forecast from Tokyo to Kyushu, the general pattern remains that the flowers will appear first on the western and southern sides of Japan, where warm spring weather arrives sooner, and then make their way east/north.

▼ Chugoku/Shikoku forecast: Shimonoseki (下関), Hiroshima (広島), Matsue (松江), Tottori (鳥取), Matsuyama (松山), Kochi (高知), Takamatsu (高松), Tokushima (徳島), and Okayama (岡山)

▼ Kansai/Kinki forecast: Kobe (神戸), Wakayama (和歌山), Osaka (大阪), Nara (奈良), Kyoto (京都), and Hikone (彦根)

▼ Tokai forecast: Tsu (津), Gifu (岐阜), Nagoya (名古屋), and Shizuoka (静岡)

▼ Hokuriku forecast: Fukui (福井), Kanazawa (金沢), Toyama (富山), and Niigata (新潟)

▼ Kanto/Koshin forecast: Nagano (長野), Kofu (甲府), Maebashi (前橋), Yokohama (横浜), Tokyo (東京), Choshi (銚子), Kumagaya (熊谷), Mito (水戸), and Utsunomiya (宇都宮)

▼ Tohoku forecast: Aomori (青森), Akita (秋田), Morioka (盛岡), Yamagata (山形), Sendai (仙台), and Fukushima (福島)

▼ Hokkaido: Sapporo (札幌), Wakkanai (稚内), Asahikawa (旭川), Abashiri (網走), Kushiro (釧路), Obihiro (帯広), Muroran (室蘭), and Hakodate (函館)

Tokyo’s start-of-blooming date being bumped back a few days also means a later predicted date for Ueno Park, arguably Japan’s most famous cherry blossom-viewing venue, which has now shifted from March 22 to March 25.

Ueno Park (上野恩賜公園) (Tokyo): March 25

Maizuru Park (舞鶴公園) (Fukuoka City): March 23

Kumamoto Castle (熊本城) (Kumamoto City): March 23

Kochi Park (高知公園) (Kochi City): March 23

Tsurumai Park (鶴舞公園) (Nagoya, Aichi): March 25

Sunpu Castle Park (駿府城公園) (Shizuoka City): March 25

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (平和記念来うん) (Hiroshima City): March 26

Arashiyama (嵐山) (Kyoto City): March 28

Takato Castle Park (高遠城址公園) (Ina, Nagano): April 4

Shiroishikawa Riverbank (白石川堤一目千本桜) (Ogawara, Miyagi): April 4

Hirosaki Park (弘前公園) (Hirosaki, Aomori): April 18

Goryokaku Park (五稜郭公園) (Hakodate, Hokkaido): April 22

Delicate things that they are, sakura don’t immediately snap from closed to full bloom, though. Even after the buds open, they take a couple days to reach their peak beauty, and the revised by-prefecture full-bloom forecast is as follows.

● Full-bloom forecast for Kyushu

Fukuoka: April 1 (1 day later than previous forecast)

Oita: April 2

Nagasaki: March 31

Saga: April 1

Kumamoto: March 31

Miyazaki: March 31 (1 day earlier than previous forecast)

Kagoshima: April 2 (2 days earlier than previous forecast)

● Full-bloom forecast for Chugoku/Shikoku

Okayama: April 3

Hiroshima: April 2

Matsue: April 5

Tottori: April 5

Shimonoseki: April 4

Takamatsu: April 5

Tokushima: April 5

Matsuyama: April 3

Kochi: March 31 (1 day later than previous forecast)

● Full-bloom forecast for Kansai/Kinki

Hikone: April 8

Kyoto: April 3

Osaka: April 3

Kobe: April 4

Nara: April 6

Wakayama: April 1

● Full-bloom forecast for Tokai

Shizuoka: April 3 (1 day later than previous forecast)

Nagoya: April 4 (1 day later than previous forecast)

Gifu: April 4 (1 day later than previous forecast)

Tsu: April 3

● Full-bloom forecast for Hokuriku

Niigata: April 10

Toyama: April 8

Kanazawa: April 8

Fukui: April 6

● Full-bloom forecast for Kanto and Koshin

Mito: April 5 (1 day later than previous forecast)

Utsunomiya: April 6

Maebashi: April 4

Kumagaya: April 3 (1 day later than previous forecast)

Tokyo: March 31 (3 days later than previous forecast)

Choshi: April 4 (1 day later than previous forecast)

Yokohama: April 1 (3 days later than previous forecast)

Nagano: April 12

Kofu: April 4

● Full-bloom forecast for Hokkaido and Tohoku

Sapporo: April 28

Hakodate: April 26

Aomori: April 22

Akita: April 17

Morioka: April 18

Sendai: April 10

Yamagata: April 14

Fukushima: April 8

While the new forecast shows that Tokyoites will have to wait a little longer, overall it’s still shaping up to be a longer-than-average sakura season on the national scale, and even with its later date Tokyo will still have plenty of cherry blossoms during its beautiful Chidorigafuchi light-up festival.

Source: Weather News

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Weather News, Pakutaso (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!