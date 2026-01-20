Colorado cosplayers capitalize on the connection of ‘horse.’”.
The past half-year or so has been a very good time for fans of horse-based characters and mascots. That is, admittedly, an unusually specific demographic, but late last June the Umamusume: Pretty Derby smartphone game finally got an English-language release, bringing the heartwarming stories of anthropomorphic anime horse girls based on real-life Japanese race horses to English-speaking gamers. Meanwhile, in the United States’ National Football League, the Denver Broncos surged to a 14-3 record, their best regular season performance in 28 years, and their playoff win last weekend means that they’re now just one victory away from the Super Bowl.
So obviously both the Umamusume and Broncos’ fanbases are very excited these days, which makes this an especially great time for Colorado cosplayers Kyo and Dr. Despair, who’ve been attending Broncos games and events while dressed as Umamusume characters.
@kyonatix
Gold Ship is a Broncos fan I don’t make the rules LOL! Combining 2 of my fav interests right now has been so much fun! Today was SO FUN! Best bday present ever! #broncos#umamusume#goldshipcosplay#umamusumecosplay#goldship
@kyonatix
Gold Ship and Agnes Tachyon go to the broncos game and Tailgate! This day was so fun! Thank you @Despair for being so fun to hang out with! UMA POWER FOR THE BRONCOS! #broncos#umamusume#umamusumeprettyderby#goldship#agnestachyon
While horse-themed outfits and accessories aren’t a rare sight at Broncos games, the full-on equine ears and tails are a level of thoroughness that’s been attracting attention at the games, including from local news team 9 News, who recently interviewed the cosplayers. Kyo says that their videos are helping to build interest in the Broncos among Umamusume fans, describing the crossover appeal as “It’s really simple, actually. It’s just ‘horse.’”
The welcome has been warm from preexisting Broncos fans as well. “I think it’s great that…two completely different…fandoms are combining and enjoying each other’s thing,” Kyo adds, “and I think that’s beautiful.”
@dr.despair_
Eyes on the Super Bowl now! #Umamusume #Agnes #cosplay #cosplaygirl #Broncos
♬ うまぴょい伝説 60sec.Ver – スペシャルウィーク (CV. 和氣あず未) & サイレンススズカ (CV. 高野麻里佳) & トウカイテイオー (CV. Machico) & マルゼンスキー (CV. Lynn) & オグリキャップ (CV. 高柳知葉) & ゴールドシップ (CV. 上田 瞳) & ウオッカ (CV. 大橋彩香) & ダイワスカーレット (CV. 木村千咲) & タイキシャトル (CV. 大坪由佳) & グラスワンダー (CV. 前田玲奈) & メジロマックイーン (CV. 大西沙織) & エルコンドルパサー (CV. 髙橋ミナミ) & シンボリルドルフ (CV. 田所あずさ) & エアグルーヴ (CV. 青木瑠璃子) & マヤノトップガン (CV. 星谷美緒) & メジロライアン (CV. 土師亜文) & ライスシャワー (CV. 石見舞菜香) & アグネスタキオン (CV. 上坂すみれ) & ウイニングチケット (CV. 渡部優衣) & サクラバクシンオー (CV. 三澤紗千香) & スーパークリーク (CV. 優木かな) & ハルウララ (CV. 首藤志奈) & マチカネフクキタル (CV.
By the way, the channel on which 9 News airs carries the broadcast call sign KUSA. Kusa is also the Japanese word for “grass,” as in the stuff that horses like to munch on and which Umamusume fans can donate to the namesakes of the series’ characters. Coincidence, or sign that this year’s Broncos team, with the help of its Umamusume supporters, is destined to win the Super Bowl in the Year of the Horse? We’ll be closer to understanding on Sunday, when the Broncos face their next opponent, the New England Patriots.
Related: Kyo, Dr. Despiar TikTok
Source: YouTube/Next 9NEWS, KRDO
Top image: Umamusume Pretty Derby Season 2 Production Committee (C) Cygames, Inc.
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply