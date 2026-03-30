A stroke of genius?

Spring appears to be springing in Japan, and that means two things. First is the return of insects, some pretty and some horribly annoying. Second is that many a young person’s thoughts turn to romance, but with so many bugs outside and high-quality programming on streaming services, who’s got time for that?

Perhaps that is why the Japanese masturbation aid manufacturer Tenga and the Japanese chemical company specializing in insect repellent Earth have teamed up on a new springtime product. By combining Earth’s prowess at creating concoctions to keep pests away with Tenga’s craftsmanship at creating long and hollow things, we now have the Earth Repellent Okudake Tenga and Earth Insect Repellent Tsurudake Tenga.

It comes in two forms, with the first being Earth Insect Repellent Okudake Tenga, a jar of Earth’s chemical pearls tastefully hidden by a case resembling a sex toy.

▼ There’s an opening at the tip for a surge of bug-deterring power to gush out for 180 days.

▼ It’s also easily resealable, so you can pull it up and down constantly until your wrist gets tired!

I can be placed on a windowsill, dining room table, or living room corner, and no one will ever suspect your masturbation aid is actually a jar full of noxious chemicals. Of course, it goes without saying that you really need to be careful not to confuse it with a real Tenga. I don’t know what would happen in that case, but it can’t be good.

For those who want to avoid such painful embarrassment altogether, there’s also the hanging version Earth Insect Repellent Tsurudake Tenga with an insect-repelling cartridge that boasts a full year of protection. This only retains the silhouette of a Tenga with many of the brand’s other stylish trappings.

▼ But true Tenga heads are going to want to use both to really tie their living space together.

It’s fair to say that this is a partnership that no one saw coming, much like most Tenga users. When Tenga broke the news on social media, it was met with a mixed bag of reactions.

“Does it make bugs die of embarrassment?”

“Can minors buy this too?”

“I always wondered how peppermint oil would feel…”

“It would be better to disguise a Tenga as bug repellent.”

“This is great! Now, when I accidentally leave my Tenga out, I can just say it’s bug repellent.”

“I hope drug store clerks are paying close attention.”

“These companies must be bored.”

“I feel like this will violate some zoning laws.”

“Why on earth would Earth do this?”

A lot of comments also suggested this was an early April Fool’s prank, but this is quite real. In fact, these products went on sale on 27 March. Both types can be bought for 3,480 yen ($22) each from Tenga’s online and brick-and-mortar stores, as well as Amazon and Zozotown. It will also be sold at various other stores around Japan, but it’d probably have to be a very special kind of store to carry something like this.

As for the million-dollar question of why, Earth is currently celebrating their 100th anniversary while Tenga is also marking their 20th year in business. Since both companies were in a festive mood, they decided to cut loose for a bit and have some fun. According to Tenga, both companies also share views on improving people’s quality of life while also broadening horizons on the theme of sexual health.

That being said, Tenga realizes that society still has a way to go, and these products can also be effective at repelling unwanted human visitors like nosy neighbors and bill collectors when placed on your doorstep.

Source: Tenga, Hachima Kiko, PR Times

Images: PR Times

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