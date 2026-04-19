“Haikyu on the Court” is more than just a cool name.

Sports anime/manga Haikyu has a fan event coming to Tokyo and Osaka, and yes, it’ll have the new illustrations and merch expected for such a celebration. But the name of the event, Haikyu on the Court, isn’t just a nod to the source material, but because fans will actually get to step onto the volleyball court and experience what it’s like to play with and against the series’ cast of characters.

The experience portion of the event is divided into three sections, with the most artistic being the Synchro Court, which uses light to recreate the position of the ball and players in three different in-series game scenarios featuring protagonist Shoyo Hinata and teammate Tobio Kageyama. By seeing the action unfold from various positions, including the opposing players’ side of the court, you can get a feel for the speed and precision of the pair’s coordinated play that carries their team to victory.

The event will also have sections where you can test your spiking, blocking, and receiving skills versus other characters from the series.

Adult admission is 2,000 yen (US$13), but if you really want to get into the spirit of stepping onto the Haikyu court, the 4,700-yen premium ticket gets you your choice of “uniform design bib,” a mesh tank top to be worn over a T-shirt recreating the jerseys of the Karasuno, Aoba Johsai, Nekoma, Shiratorizawa, Fukurodani, or Inarizaki high school volleyball teams.

▼ The jerseys won’t be available for sale at the event itself, so you’ll need to prepurchase your ticket to get one.

Haikyu on the Court will be taking place at Dojima River Forum in Osaka from June 27 to August 2, and then heading to Belle Salle Roppongi in Tokyo from August 7 to September 13. Tickets can be reserved now through the event’s official website here.

Related: Haikyu on the Court official website

Source: PR Times, Haikyu on the Court official website

Top image: Haikyu on the Court

Insert images: PR Times, Haikyu on the Court

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!