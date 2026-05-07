Edo-period specialty gets a modern makeover in the heart of Tokyo.

If someone were to mention they’d tried a green beverage in Japan, most people might assume they’re talking about matcha. However, there is another type of drink with green hues that locals are well acquainted with, and it’s called the Zunda Shake.

Made from edamame (fresh soybeans), the Zunda Shake hails from Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan. This area is famous for zunda, a coarse paste made from sweetened edamame, which has a history that dates back to the Edo period (1603-1867), when it was said to be invented by the Date samurai clan, who used it as a quick source of energy before going into battle.

Now, modern-day warriors in the concrete jungle of Tokyo can enjoy the Zunda Shake ahead of their own daily battles, thanks to a new vending machine that sells the drink in the depths of Shinjuku Station.

We only learnt about this hidden machine when a friend from Sendai put us on to it, saying it was run by Kikusuian, a long-established Japanese confectionery shop in their home city.

Founded in 1920, Kikusuian runs a zunda specialty shop inside JR Sendai Station, but this vending machine is now introducing Tokyoites to the wonders of the Zunda Shake, as it’s totally dedicated to this one product.

▼ 喜久水庵 = Kikusuian

The vending machine is located in a corner of Shinjuku Delish Park, diagonally across from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Starbucks on the first basement floor at the west exit bus rotary of JR Shinjuku Station.

All 11 options on the vending machine are Zunda Shakes, and they’re all priced at 450 yen (US$2.88). The machine doesn’t accept cash – only electronic money is accepted – and according to the signs, this is the “first of its kind in the Tokyo metropolitan area!”

After purchasing one of the shakes, we immediately fell in love with the look and feel of the handy pouch it came in, as it reminded us of Coolish, a super popular Japanese ice cream that comes in a similar-looking pouch.

The shake felt hard and rigid straight out of the machine, so the trick is to let it sit for a while until it melts slightly. With the weather being warm when we visited, it didn’t take long until the pouch, and its contents, softened up nicely, allowing is to easily take a sip from the spout.

That first sip introduced us to the deliciously complex flavours of the Zunda Shake, with a subtle hint of saltiness enhancing the sweetness of the milk. Then, the distinctive richness of edamame joined the chorus, with its slight coarseness and earthy notes creating a uniquely flavoured sweet milkshake that we couldn’t get enough of.

If you love edamame, you will love this unique product, and with each serving being only 170 millilitres (5.7 ounces), you won’t have to feel guilty about sipping it before, or after, your daily battles.

Related: Kikusuian

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