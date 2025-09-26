Sweet edamame paste gets the KitKat treatment for a limited time.

It’s always a good day when Nestlé reveals a new Japanese KitKat flavour, and seeing as it’s been almost half a year since its last limited-edition release, this latest reveal is very good news indeed.

Called Original Zunda Shake Flavour, this new addition to the stable of exclusive Japanese KitKats comes to us courtesy of Zunda Saryo, a Sendai-based zunda sweets specialty store whose signature sweet is the Zunda Shake.

Zunda is a traditional, sweet-and-savoury green paste made from finely mashed edamame beans, with a history that dates back to the Sengoku period (1467-1615). A specialty of Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, particularly the city of Sendai, zunda can be hard to find outside the region, but now it’s set to become more widely available, thanks to this new KitKat release.

To help recreate the flavour of Zunda Saryo’s iconic shake, which is officially the best-selling freshly made edamame shake in the world, edamame powder is mixed into the cream sandwiched between the wafers. Wrapped round it all is a rich chocolate flavoured with zunda shake, imparting the same sweet, nutty, rich and milky flavours throughout the palate.

▼ The KitKats will be sold in a nine-piece box for 1,069 yen (US$7.14).

The KitKats will be sold exclusively at Zunda Saryo stores and select Kasho Sanzen stores, including online.

▼ Kasho Sanzen sells a number of specialty sweets from MIyagi Prefecture.

Like the previous Zunda Shake KitKat release, which graced stores for a limited time back in 2019, this updated version will only be available for a set period, from 1 October to around the end of March 2026, so be sure to grab them when you can!

Source, images: PR Times

