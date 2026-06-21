The amusement park may have been demolished, but this ride lives on.

“This might be the most enjoyable merry-go-round I’ve ever ridden.”

That was the honest reaction from our reporter Natsuno Futon after she stepped off a carousel recently, and there were a couple of major reasons that made her feel this way. First was the fact that she could ride it as many times as she liked for free, and secondly, and most importantly, was the unique nature of it, as it kept the history of a long-forgotten theme park alive in a unique and heartwarming way.

Located in Oyama City, Tochigi Prefecture, the merry-go-round has pride of place in Oyama Yuen Harvest Walk, a shopping centre built on the site of the former Oyama Amusement Park (known as “Oyama Yuenchi” in Japanese). The amusement park was beloved by generations of visitors throughout its 55 years of operation, from 1960 until its closure in 2005, and while it was eventually razed to create the sprawling new shopping complex, one thing remained: the merry-go-round.

▼ In honour of the fact that it now lives on in a section called “Merry Go-Round Town”, we’ll refer to the carousel as a “merry-go-round” from here on out.

▼ Standing proud in one corner of the complex, the merry-go-round serves as a touching reminder of the former amusement park.

The fact that this original ride from the park is still running more than 20 years after the closure is a testament to its makers, and when Natsuno first laid eyes on it, she gasped at its beauty as it looked like no other merry-go-round she’d ever seen in person.

▼ It was much larger than she’d imagined, and much more beautiful as well.

It was also an astonishingly good deal, because this carousel is completely free to ride as many times as you like on weekdays. It operates four times an hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with an hour’s break from 12 p.m. for scheduled maintenance.

If you visit on weekends and public holidays, the price is still surprisingly reasonable, as rides cost just 300 yen (US$2) for adults 200 yen for children aged three and over.

As Natsuno was here on a weekday, the ride would cost her absolutely nothing, and with her two children in tow, they were all excited to give it a try. First call of order, though, was choosing a seat, and unlike a lot of regular merry-go-rounds, which consist mostly of horses, this one had many more creative options.

▼ The first two seats to catch her eye were the lion…

▼ …and the donkey.

▼ The donkey was especially cute, as its head jiggled back and forth, making it look like it could be alive.

▼ There was also a carriage that gently rocked back and forth.

▼ For Natsuno and her two children, though, it was the teacup-shaped seat that was the winner.

Stepping into the teacup, Natsuno was impressed to find that although the merry-go-round looked old, the seats looked surprisingly new. It quickly became clear to her that the people running the show must have a strong affection for the ride and were doing a great job of looking after it.

As the ride began to whir into action there was another surprise – the teacup they were in actually spins.

Within moments, retro theme park-esque music began to play and the merry-go-round slowly began to turn. At first, Natsuno felt slightly self-conscious with shoppers walking by, but as the ride picked up she soon found herself throwing these concerns to the wind as a giddy sense of childlike glee took over and a wide grin began to form on her face.

It was fun, thrilling, and joyous, but before she knew it, the ride slowly came to a standstill, and Natsuno felt it just wasn’t enough. So she moved over to a classic horse for another go on the merry-go-round.

Once again, the music began to play, the ride began to turn, and Natsuno’s grin quickly returned. From the high vantage point of the horse she was able to enjoy a different view of her surroundings, and with her hands clasped around the pole, she felt more a part of the experience.

As she rode her steed, she made sure to look up and enjoy the decorative artwork above her, which was breathtakingly beautiful in its details.

▼ There was even a bucolic scene featuring a donkey.

▼ Peering even closer, she spotted a dragonfly charm hanging from the roof.

With every go on the ride, Natsuno seemed to discover new details that totally endeared her to the merry-go-round.

▼ On her third ride, she found herself appreciating the beauty of the horses’ tails, which had a real sense of history about them.

▼ Then, on her fourth and final round, she found herself admiring the details of the fairytale-like carriage.

After four rides, and an hour spent on the merry-go-round, Natsuno resisted the urge to spend the rest of the day there, and bid a fond farewell to its permanent residents.

▼ As she stepped off the ride, she made a mental note to revisit, so she could explore the second storey as well.

The two-storey merry-go-round was such a treat to ride on, and Natsuno couldn’t help but thnk how lucky she and her children were to have it all to themselves. If a ride like this existed in a big city like Tokyo, she imagines there would be long wait times and crowds that would totally detract from the true joy of the experience. So although it might be a bit of a trek to get to, we’re glad the merry-go-round is where it is.

▼ Plus, at night, the carousel is lit up, transforming into a magical, dreamlike sight.

We’re also glad that the new site has paid homage to the memory of the amusement park in such a fitting way. As the star of Merry Go-Round Town, this ride deserves to live on for future generations, so that children, and adults like Natsuno, can enjoy all the wonder it brings.

Site information

Oyama Yuen Harvest Walk Merry-Go-Round / おやまゆうえんハーヴェストウォーク メリーゴーランド

Address: Tochigi-ken, Oyama-shi, Kizawa 1475

栃木県小山市喜沢1475

Open: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m./ 1:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. (weekdays); 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. (weekends & public holidays)

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

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