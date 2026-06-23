Late-night high-speed service allows passengers to travel while they sleep, making better use of time and cutting hotel costs.

Japan’s Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) has just announced plans to introduce an overnight high-speed train service on the Tokaido Shinkansen line this August, offering passengers the chance to travel between Tokyo and Osaka while sleeping on board.

The special service, called the “Tokaido Lumière Express”, is scheduled to depart Tokyo Station at 10 p.m. on 8 August and is expected to arrive at Shin-Osaka Station at 6:59 a.m. the following morning. This will be the first time an overnight service has been trialled on this major transport route.

According to JR Central, the aim is to meet growing demand from travellers who want to save on hotel costs and make better use of time at their destination by travelling overnight rather than during the day. The company will review passenger demand before deciding whether the service will become a regular feature.

The train will run shortly after the final scheduled daytime service to Osaka and reach its destination ahead of the first morning departures. Boarding and disembarking will be permitted at Shinagawa and Shin-Yokohama, while Kyoto will also serve as a stop for passengers leaving the train. Between around midnight and 6 a.m., the train will remain stationary at Gifu-Hashima Station due to overnight maintenance work and noise restrictions. During this period, passengers will remain on board, with cabin lighting switched on throughout.

Tickets will be sold for both standard and Green Car seating, all of which are reserved, with a maximum of two passengers per row, and a women-only carriage will also be available. Fares are priced at 15,000 yen (US$92.85) for a standard seat between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, with sales commencing at 2 p.m. on 3 July.

Source: Nikkei, Yomiuri, Yahoo! News Japan

Featured image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!