Almost 20 years after her debut, the Vocaloid virtual idol still has plenty of power to draw fans and transcend language barriers around the world.

Virtual idol Hatsune Miku is showing no signs of slowing down after successfully wrapping up Miku Expo 2026 North America, her first American tour in two years. From April 12 through May 19, Miku, along with fellow Vocaloid singers Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, Meiko, and Kaito, held 19 performances in 15 cities, dazzling 100,000 concertgoers with her unique voice and virtual dancing.

▼ Miku Expo 2026 was backed by a live band of four pro musicians.

The theme of the tour was “candy shop,” and its visuals were accordingly colorful, whimsical, incorporating candy motifs. Even the setlist itself was selected to feature songs related to sweets.

The Chicago, New York, and Toronto performances included special DJ sub-events called Digital Stars which featured a variety of Vocaloid creators from different regions. For instance, the Toronto concert featured producer Yunosuke from Japan.

▼ Toronto Digital Stars at Miku Expo 2026 North America

Despite most songs having mainly Japanese lyrics, concertgoers could be heard singing along, dancing to the beat, and projecting sports-like chants during the encore–all evidence of Miku’s immense popularity on a global scale and ability to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers.

The last song before the encore was the theme song of the tour, “Connect:Commune” by American producers Flavor Foley. Miku appeared on-screen wearing the same outfit that she wears in the song’s music video.

The Miku Expo world tour series has its origins in Jakarta in 2014. Including this most recent leg, the series boasts a total of 139 performances in 55 cities around the world up until now. For those already missing Miku since last month, thankfully, a Miku Expo 2026 Europe tour is set to kick off in London on November 12 and will span a total of eight cities.

Personally, we’d love to see Miku do more tie-ins with other popular franchises, such as her 18-song collaboration with Pokémon almost three years ago. We certainly wouldn’t complain about another kabuki partnership, too!

Source, images: PR Times

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