Little kids are not allowed to play the death game inspired by Alice in Borderland at one of Japan’s favorite theme parks.

Many would say that Japan’s Huis Ten Bosch theme park, located in Nagasaki Prefecture, is more about the atmosphere than the attractions. Inspired by the Dutch royal palace of the same name, Huis Ten Bosch doesn’t have any roller coasters, and it’s instead better known for its elegant architecture, beautiful flowers, and picturesque canals, some of which can be seen in the photo above.

But even if there aren’t any conventional thrill rides at Huis Ten Bosch, there’ll soon be a way to get your heart pumping very quickly, as later this summer the park is planning to add an immersive death game to its offerings.

That’s Huis Ten Bosch’s own choice of words, too, as it’s unveiled the Alice in Borderland Immersive Death Game. Inspired by the live-action Alice in Borderland Netflix series, itself in turn inspired by the original manga and its brief OVA anime adaptation, Huis Ten Bosch says it will be preparing a “thoroughly unreasonable” game of survival. Participants will be faced with relentless and unescapable pressure as the games they play compel them to toy with and betray one another in a 30-minute-long battle of wits.

As for what really makes this immersive? Before the game starts, a “bomb collar” is strapped to each and every player’s neck.

Make a mistake, and the collar goes off!

Now, the promotional images seem to imply that there’s no actual incendiary detonation, and it looks like instead you’ll get a blast of smoke to inform you of your death. Still, it looks like a nerve-racking, intensely unsettling piece of equipment to wear, and most likely causes a burst of mental shock when it goes off. As such, Huis Ten Bosch says that children under the age of 15 are prohibited from participating in the death game.

The indoor Alice in Borderland Immersive Death Game is set to open on August 27. There’s no additional fee beyond the park’s regular admission price to play, but due to expected demand it’s recommended to go get a timed-entry pass for the attraction early in the day (details for the passes are yet to be announced). The park’s extra-fee Express Pass, meanwhile, will get you in more quickly.

Huis Ten Bosch has actually been moving to add more exciting attractions to its lineup recently. This past spring was the debut of an Evangelion motion theater ride, and next year the park will be opening its very first roller coaster. If you’re looking for more peaceful ways to spend the day, though, don’t worry, as Huis Ten Bosc still has its Miffy Wonder Square…

…where you can play with the Netherlands’ beloved rabbit character, with no bomb collars in sight.

Related: Huis Ten Bosch official website

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times. Huis Ten Bosch (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]