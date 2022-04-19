Fuji-Q Highland decides its Mt. Fuji observation platform isn’t quite scary enough.

There are three major theme parks that make for doable day trips in the Tokyo area. Tokyo Disneyland is the place to go to experience the magic of Disney characters, Puroland is for the magic of Sanrio characters, and Fuji-Q Highland is for the magic of… well, feeling like you’re about to die thanks to the park’s extensive lineup of terrifying thrill rides and haunted houses.

As you can guess from the name, Fuji-Q Highland isn’t far from Mt. Fuji, and Japan’s most famous peak is also the inspiration for the park’s Fujiyama attraction. At the time of its construction in 1996, Fujiyama was the tallest roller coaster in the world, and that height offers beautiful views of Mt. Fuji.

But as impressive as the view is, those who feel understandably intimidated by the coaster’s height and speed didn’t get to see it. So last summer, Fuji-Q Highland opened the Fujiyama Tower.

At the top of the tower is an observation deck that lets people see the view without having to ride the coaster. Even for those who enjoy the exhilaration of a Fujiyama ride, the tower lets you appreciate the scenic view at a much more leisurely pace and steadier perspective.

And yet, this is Fuji-Q Highland we’re talking about here. So now, less than a year after its opening, the Fujiyama Tower is having some thrills added to it this summer. Sure, once you’ve had your fill of gazing at Mt. Fuji you’ll still have the option of taking the stairs back down, or…

…you can hop on the Fujiyama Slider, and let gravity do the work as you slide from 55 meters (180.4 feet) up all the way back down to the ground!

Thankfully, the slide is an enclosed tube, so there’s no danger of slipping over the side and plummeting to the concrete below. It’s also a double corkscrew design, as opposed to a straight drop. Still, it looks like riders will pick up some serious velocity on the way down, considering that you’re coming from a height that’s almost three times the height of the life-size Unicorn Gundam statue.

The Fujiyama Slider is projected to open in late July/early August.

Source: PR Times via IT Media

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Fuji-Q Highland (1, 2, 3), PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he really does think “Gundams” should become a standardized measurement unit.