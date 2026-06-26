Japan’s only Starbucks on a bullet train platform now has faster ways for passengers to get their coffee before boarding.

Starbucks Japan has announced the reopening of its Shinkansen platform store at JR Shin-Yokohama Station on 24 June, following a temporary closure for renovations that began at the end of April.

Operated by JR Central Retailing Plus, the store first opened in November last year as a new style of Starbucks based around a “Brewed to Go” concept. Designed to deliver a premium coffee experience to customers from the moment they begin their bullet train journeys, the store turned out to be more popular than expected, revealing opportunities for improvement that prompted it to close temporarily for renovations.

As the only Starbucks on a Shinkansen platform, the store quickly became popular with coffee-loving commuters. However, with only one touchscreen ordering terminal, longer-than anticipated queues formed, making it an inconvenient pitstop for travellers on a tight train schedule.

▼ The store, as it looked in December last year.

Image©SoraNews24

Following the refurbishment, Starbucks says it has now improved its ordering process, introduced original Starbucks equipment designed to increase coffee brewing speed, and strengthened store operations. With two touchscreen ordering terminals instead of one, the company says the renewed store is now equipped to provide customers with a more streamlined coffee experience as they set off on their journeys.

▼ The revamped store, following the two-month refurbishment.

Another noticeable improvement at the store is the introduction of the chain’s latest brewing machine, Clover Vertica, which has been independently developed by Starbucks and is gradually being rolled out at regular stores. The machine grinds coffee beans for each individual cup, allowing customers to enjoy “freshly brewed coffee with a rich aroma”.

Like before, customers place their orders through the touchscreen terminals and pay with cashless payment methods – transport IC cards, electronic money, credit cards and QR code payments – but now there’s the added option of mobile ordering. By using the mobile ordering system, customers can place their order and pay before even arriving at the store, helping ensure their drinks and snacks are ready in time for their train departure. Starbucks Cards can’t currently be used at the touchscreen terminals, but can be used through mobile ordering.

Starbucks employees will continue to be on hand to add a personal touch to customers’ journeys by creating a welcoming experience at the store. As for the menu, the options remain unchanged, with several varieties of brewed coffee, in hot and iced versions, being the main focus, along with light snacks such as cookies.

You can pick up a tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, for 437 yen (US$3). Made using high-quality Arabica coffee beans carefully selected from coffee-growing regions around the world, this classic coffee allows customers to “explore the company’s coffee journey through a variety of flavours”.

The Chocolate Chunk Cookie (236 yen) is one of the standouts on the light food menu. Packed with large chunks of chocolate, this cookie offers a rich chocolate flavour in every bite, with fragrant buttery notes creating a satisfying snack, with or without a side of coffee.

While some might see the temporary closure of the Shinkansen store as a setback for the chain, it’s actually an admirable move for Starbucks to identify areas for improvement and make changes when needed. After all, with speed being a primary concern at this branch, where customers need to get their coffees as quickly as the train they are about to board, there’s no time for delays.

Source, images: Press release unless otherwise stated

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