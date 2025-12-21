Essential pointers to ensure you get your coffee without missing your train.

Last month, Starbucks opened its first-ever store on a Shinkansen bullet train platform, at Shin-Yokohama Station. Located on the Tokaido Shinkansen’s outbound platform 11, the new store makes the chain’s coffee-to-go more convenient than ever for rail travellers, and even if you’re not catching a train, you can try it out by purchasing an entry ticket, either via the station’s ticket machines (look for “入場券” (“nyuujouken”) or by requesting it from rail staff (simply say “nyuujouken o onegaishimasu“).

This new Starbucks goes by the official name “JR Shin-Yokohama Station Shinkansen Outbound Platform No. 11 Store“, and is located near car 11 on the outbound Shinkansen platform.

▼ The store, marked by its green exterior, instantly grabs your attention.

As the first Starbucks to ever be located on a Shinkansen platform, this branch has a number of features that make it different from other stores. There can be a bit of a learning curve to getting your coffee here, so we’ve got six tips for how to use the store quickly and easily, so you can grab your drink to go without missing your train.

The first thing to know about the store is it’s takeout only, with no seating for customers. That shouldn’t pose a problem as most customers will be ordering before taking their seat on the train, and it creates a more efficient system that allows customers to be served as quickly as possible.

The next thing you’ll need to know is ordering is done via a touch panel terminal. The terminal sits at the store window so customers can line up outside the store, and it’s easy to use – simply select your drink options, and then you’ll be given food options, which you can select or pass on, and then you’ll move on to the payment stage.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the menu is limited to items that can be served quickly, so you won’t find the full menu here like you might at other branches. The only drinks available are tall-sized brewed coffees, but you can choose between hot or iced, and also select from three types of beans for hot coffee and two types for iced coffee. You can also choose whether or not to add milk and sugar.

There are about eight types of food items to choose from, but the lineup is mostly packaged varieties that can be stored at room temperature, including staples like scones, cookies, and potato chips. Please note that you can only order one drink and one food item per order.

Speed is of the essence at this Starbucks location, and to keep the process flowing smoothly, only cashless payments are accepted. Credit cards, electronic money, and QR code payments are accepted, but Starbucks cards and the official app cannot be used for payment.

Though the store looks to be essentially unstaffed, with the absence of the usual team of baristas at the counter, there is a staff member on hand near the ordering terminal to help any customers who might need help with the system.

A hot coffee made with Sumatra beans is highly recommended, and will set you back 437 yen (US$2.81). Chocolate chunk cookies (236 yen) are also recommended as a coffee pairing, making for a nice, easy-to-eat snack on the Shinkansen.

According to staff, this store has a special machine installed that can serve up freshly ground coffee one cup at a time, and it’s cleverly concealed inside the store, where it places ordered drinks into little numbered lockers.

▼ The staff member at the counter retrieves the coffee from the locker and hands it to you at the counter.

The last point you’ll need to keep in mind is that the receipt has a QR code printed on it, so if you’re unable to receive your item due to machine trouble or any other reason, you can use it to request a refund online later on.

▼ As for the coffee, it’s freshly ground so the aroma appears richer than usual, and the chocolate cookie makes for a delicious travel companion.

Some additional points to note are that it can take around five minutes to get your coffee, and the store can get crowded depending on the time of day, so it’s best to allow yourself plenty of time when ordering. Also, as we mentioned, the only drink on the menu is brewed coffee, so that’s something to be aware of if you were hoping for a caffeine-free option.

The new store is the first of its kind in Japan, and although it runs on an automated system, the Starbucks spirit of hospitality and innovation can still be felt throughout. It’s a wonderful, fun way to grab a coffee while riding the rails, and will remain a core travel memory for Starbucks-loving Shinkansen travellers in Japan.

Photos ©SoraNews24

