Bullet train travel gets a tasty new ekiben upgrade.

One of the great things about taking a trip on the Shinkansen bullet train is the chance to pick up an “ekiben” (“station bento“) before boarding. Now, there’s an ekiben that everyone will be scrambling to purchase, because not only does it capture the spirit of travel in looks but in taste as well.

Called the “Tokaido Shinkansen Sushi Journey“, this limited-edition bento contains six types of sushi inspired by the specialties you’ll find along the Tokaido Shinkansen route.

▼ 東海道新幹線寿司の旅 (“Tokaido Shinkansen Sushi no Tabi” [“Tokaido Shinkansen Sushi Journey“])

As shown above, the bento contains the following sushi, which capture famous flavours from six cities:

・Tokyo — Conger Eel Sushi

・Yokohama — Red Brick Roast Beef Sushi

・Shizuoka — Wasabi Flavour Inari

・Nagoya — Miso Cutlet Sushi

・Kyoto — Hamo (pike conger eel) Sushi

・Osaka — Battera (a type of pressed sushi)

Priced at 1,780 yen (US$11.93), this is a great selection of high-quality sushi, and you even get a small side dish of simmered meat and vegetables and a slice of rolled omelette and kamaboko (fish paste). While the meal itself looks fantastic, so too does the box it comes in, as the taste journey is beautifully portrayed on the inside of the lid…

▼ …and on the top, where you’ll find a scenic view of Mt Fuji and the N700S Shinkansen, which you’ll likely be on while eating the bento.

The bento also includes one of five souvenir postcards showcasing the Shinkansen that run along the famous Tokaido route, including the rare Doctor Yellow diagnostics bullet train, which is currently in the process of being retired.

▼ Even the cardboard sleeve covering the bento is beautifully designed to look like the body of the N700 Shinkansen.

It’s a beautiful bento that can be reused for your lunches throughout the year, but it’s only available at select stores for a limited time. Following its appearance at the Tokaido Souvenir Collection event held at Parche in the Shizuoka Station Building from 12-14 October, it will next appear at the Maglev and Railway Hall in Minato Ward, Nagoya City, from 16 October, and at stores operated by JR Tokai Retailing Plus inside Tokyo Station from 21 October.

With autumn being an ideal time to travel in Japan, this bento is perfectly timed for anyone journeying along the popular Tokyo-to-Osaka route, making it the perfect travelling companion for sightseers this season.

Source, images: Press release

