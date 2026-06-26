Nook Inc. takes part in delicious new business venture.

Baskin-Robbins Japan’s Dragon Quest promotion is down to its last few days, with the series’ Slime mascot set to shuffle off to Yoshinoya soon. Sweets fans don’t need to feel too bad about this, though, as some other adorable characters will be taking up temporary residence at Baskin-Robbins thanks to a collaboration with Nintendo’s Animal Crossing!

Baskin-Robbins has teamed up with Nintendo before, but this is their first-ever Animal Crossing crossover. To mark the occasion, the ice cream chain has created a brand-new flavor, Animal Crossing Summer Island Feast.

Taking its colorful design cues from the game’s vibrant environments, Summer Island Feast is a mix of pear, apple, and Ramune (citrus apple cider) ice cream, respectively representing the green forests, sandy beaches, and sparkling seas of Animal Crossing’s geography. Also part of the ingredient lineup are little candy fish, ready to bring back memories of Animal Crossing’s extensive fishing mini game system.

▼ A single regular-sized scoop of Summer Island Feast is 420 yen (US$2.60), but if you’re hungry enough for a second flavor too, Baskin-Robbins recommends pairing it with musk melon or its perennially popular Popping Shower.

You don’t necessarily have to be in the mood for the fruity flavors of the Summer Island Feast to get in on the Animal Crossing fun, though. There’s also the Animal Crossing Double Cup, which gets you two scoops of whatever ice cream you want inside a cup decorated with illustrations of the game’s cast (510 for small scoops, 760 for regular-size).

Off course, when there are opportunities for new ventures, you have to expect Nook Inc. to take notice, right? The Nook Inc. Special Double Cup is a little pricier (680 yen for small or 930 for regular), but it comes with a cute rubber spoon strap of enterprising tanuki Timmy and Tommy.

The charm comes clipped to a loop that you can slide over a pen or pencil so you can enjoy their company even at times when, tragically, you’re not eating ice cream, and you can also take the charm completely off the loop and instead clip it to your bag or elsewhere.

If you want to go full-sundae with your desserts, there are two to choose from, starting with the Present Box Single Sundae. 820 yen gets you a small scoop of your choice of ice cream, covered with whipped cream and sprinkles and with an Animal Crossing item icon chocolate. All that comes served in a container modeled after the game’s in-game air-drop present boxes which can be rinsed out when you’re done eating and reused to store small items in, and plastic figures of K.K. Slider and Isabelle sweeten the deal.

Or you can step up to the Nighttime Island Double Sundae (1,350 yen), two small scoops served in a cup with konpeito (Japanese sugar candies) and chocolates representing star fragments and other celestial bodies.

Owl siblings Blathers and Celeste and here too, and representing the spookier side of after-sundown Animal Crossing is Wisp. If you find yourself feeling a chill form Wisp, it’s not just because he’s a ghost, because this one is also a reusable cooling gel pack, with a strap so that you can attach it to a bento lunch box or other items you want to keep chilled this summer.

Even Gulliver the seagull gets a salute with the Gulliver Washed Ashore Soda (620), a fizzy ice cream float that, judging from its blue color, it probably Ramune-like in flavor.

Rounding out the festivities are various Animal Crossing-themed party boxes for large ice cream takeout orders…

…including an Animal Crossing Special Set with eight scoops and a drawstring Bell Bag (3,000 yen for small-size scoops, 3,500 yen for regular)…

…and, finally, an Animal Crossing Ice Cream Cake (3,900 yen).

The Baskin-Robbins Japan/Animal Crossing collaboration kicks off July 1 and is scheduled to run until the end of the month, but odds are the spoon charms and cooling packs are going to sell out quickly, so fans will want to take this opportunity to do an ice cream run ASAP.

Source, images: PR Times

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