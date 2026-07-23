The English on the back of the shirt is almost as humorous as the beach hut squid in the design.

The hearty warmth of a hot Cup Noodle is well suited to the colder months, but now the brand wants to remind us that it can still bring us joy in summer too.

Here to help do that is American outdoor brand Columbia, who has teamed up with the instant noodle maker for a new collaboration T-shirt inspired by Cup Noodle’s popular Seafood flavour.

▼ The new design was born from the idea of “What if a beach hut was actually a Seafood Cup Noodle hut?”

The answer to that question plays out on the back of the shirt with a design that shows a “seafood hut” that’s popped up on a beach. The customers are a couple of squid, joined by two crabs, all of whom are usually found inside a Seafood Cup Noodle.

The humorous design also prompts us to wonder about its inherent mysteries. With the squid sitting beside a tower of the noodle packs, and each holding one in a tentacle, are they planning to feast on their own kind?

Reading the blurb beneath the design piques our curiosity even further, with the words “Toppings include mostly squid, squid, crab-flavoured fish cake, scrambled egg, cabbage, and green onions.” If you’re wondering what “mostly squid” means, it appears to be a literal translation of “hobo ika”, which appears on the ingredients list for the Seafood Cup Noodle.

Though it literally means “mostly squid”, it’s better understood as “Almost Squid” or “almost like squid”, and it’s actually a processed fish cake that realistically reproduces the flavour and texture of squid.

▼ “Hobo ika” (“ほぼイカ”) appears in this commercial alongside “Maji Ika” (まじイカ [“real squid”]), and former Japanese wrestler Saori Yoshida.

The entire design shows the creativity and sense of fun shared by the two brands, whose collaboration is referenced in the art on the surfboards. The words “Eat Outside”, in Cup Noodle font, also reflects the combined ethos between the brands, with the shirt encouraging people to enjoy a Cup Noodle in the great outdoors.

▼ The Cup Noodle “C” on the sleeve is another nice design detail.

While Nissin brings the noodles, Columbia brings the technology, incorporating its own “Omni-Wick” moisture-wicking technology into the shirt. This helps the fabric quickly absorb and disperse sweat to help keep wearers feeling dry and comfortable, and “Omni-Shade” sun protection technology is also included, to help shield the body from UV rays.

▼ The T-shirt is designed for a range of outdoor scenarios, from beach trips to everyday city outings.

Available in black and white, the shirt comes in small through to extra large sizes and retails for 6,600 yen (US$41).

Released on 17 July, it can be purchased at official Columbia stores across Japan, as well as the official Columbia online store, and the Nissin Foods online store.

Related: Columbia Store Locations

Source, images: Press release

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