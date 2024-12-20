Nissin outdoes itself by making this crazy idea a reality.



Back in April, Cup Noodle maker Nissin caused a stir online when it shared an image of its noodles being eaten with a fork that looked like a squid. The photo immediately went viral, with fans expressing their desire for the product to be commercialised, and now Nissin has responded by releasing the fork for sale, as part of a limited-edition set.

▼ The initial photo of the squid fork, or “ika fork” in Japanese, received 770,000 likes on Twitter.

The set contains a total of nine products:

・Cup Noodle Squid Fork x1

・Cup Noodle x 2

・Cup Noodle Seafood x 2

・Cup Noodle Curry x 1

・Cup Noodle Cheese Curry x 1

・Cup Noodle Chilli Tomato Noodle x 1

・Cup Noodle Miso x 1

The squid fork (can we call it a “squork”?) measures 205 millimeters (8.i inches) in length and 51 millimeters in width, and although it’s not dishwasher safe, it can withstand temperatures of up to 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit) so you won’t have to worry about it melting in your hot cup of noodles.

The attention to detail is incredibly impressive, with the shape and colour of a real squid perfectly captured in the product. And while it’s designed to be used with instant noodles, the ergonomic shape makes it highly practical for other dishes too.

▼ You can use it to “まく” (“maku” [“wrap”]) pasta, “さす” (“sasu” [“spear”]) cakes and “すくう” (“sukuu” [“scoop”]) noodles

The set is only available in limited quantities and can currently be pre-ordered online at Nissin, Yodobashi and Amazon Japan, with deliveries commencing on 23 December.

▼ The set retails for for 4,675 yen (US$29.71) and is limited to five per customer.

Eating noodles with a squid fork is bound to turn heads, so we’re looking forward to trying it out this winter, perhaps with the new French Cup Noodle, for an elegant dining experience.

